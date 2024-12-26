James Mangold has established himself as a terrific filmmaker with modern classics like the Best Picture nominee Ford v. Ferrari, the excellent comic book film Logan, and the acclaimed remake of 3:10 to Yuma. However, the most acclaimed project of Mangold’s career thus far was the biopic Walk the Line, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash. In addition to winning Reese Witherspoon the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as June Carter, Walk the Line helped revitalize Hollywood’s interest in making biographical films about the lives of acclaimed musicians. Mangold has now returned to the genre with A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan during his journey from Minnesota to New York City in the 1960s. Although Chalamet’s performance is certainly the reason to see the film, A Complete Unknown shows a different side to Johnny Cash thanks to a terrific performance from Boyd Holbrook.

How Did Johnny Cash Know Bob Dylan?

Close

Walk the Line was an impressive biopic because it showcased the entirety of Cash’s life, and featured extraordinary makeup that helped ensure that Phoenix looked as authentic as possible. Although it is impressive that Mangold was able to include so much information in the film, Walk the Line is primarily focused on the tumultuous romance between Cash and his wife, June. A Complete Unknown showcases a previously unexplored period in Cash’s life when he became a mentor to Dylan after hearing his songs and expressing his admiration through writing. Although Cash was a prominent figure in the music industry since the mid-1950s, he was still adapting to the significant political and social changes in America by the time Dylan first began writing. Cash is typically depicted as a rebel who was keen to confront authoritative figures, but A Complete Unknown shows a more contemplative side to him; it becomes clear that Cash sees a protégé in Dylan, and wants to ensure that he can find a way to make his music mainstream.

Cash serves an important role in the story of A Complete Unknown, and does not appear just for the sake of including another iconic artist. Although Dylan does find another mentor in Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), Cash is the one who encourages him to follow his instincts instead of relying on what record producers want him to do. A Complete Unknown is primarily focused on how Dylan transitioned from traditional folk music to electric instrumentation, which caused significant controversy when he performed at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Cash, who attended the show alongside him, speaks profoundly about the necessity of being artistically pure. Although the film does show the alcoholism issues that Cash began to suffer from, it does suggest that he was the only one of Dylan’s fellow artists who was genuinely willing to give him unabridged advice on how to deal with a difficult situation.

'A Complete Unknown' Completes the Story of 'Walk the Line'

A Complete Unknown does not feel derivative of Walk the Line because Holbrook gives a very different performance compared to Phoenix. Phoenix explored the challenging road Cash faced throughout his life due to his contentious family life, so it made sense that his interpretation would be far more serious. However, Holbrook is able to show a more comedic side of Cash, who has come to enjoy the luxuries that come with being a world-renowned singer-songwriter. Although he doesn’t have as much screen time as some of the other supporting characters, Holbrook steals every scene that he is in. Considering that Holbrook also made the most of his small roles in Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it is safe to say that he is Mangold’s secret weapon.

A Complete Unknown is a great companion piece to Walk the Line, as they take very different approaches to the musician biopic genre. Walk the Line drew some criticism for attempting to cram in every detail about Cash’s life, and was ruthlessly parodied by the satire Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Comparatively, A Complete Unknown is a far more atmospheric coming-of-age story that examines a very specific window in Dylan’s career. Both approaches were successful in their own right, indicating that Mangold has a great deal of flexibility as a storyteller.

A Complete Unknown is in theaters now.

Get Tickets