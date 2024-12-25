Bob Dylan is certainly not a subject that has been lacking in terms of screen representation, as his life story has been the subject of many influential films, including Todd Haynes’ kaleidoscopic biopic I’m Not There and Martin Scorsese’s epic documentary No Direction Home. However, James Mangold was able to showcase a different point in Dylan’s history with A Complete Unknown, which focused on the period in the 1960s in which he switched from traditional folk music to the use of electronically amplified instruments. Timothée Chalamet is pretty much perfect casting, and is able to nail all the mannerisms that Dylan fans have come to know by heart. However, A Complete Unknown is also an incredibly compelling portrayal of Joan Baez, who is played in a breakout performance by Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro.

What Is Joan Baez’s Connection to Bob Dylan?

A Complete Unknown is based on the nonfiction novel Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald, which explores the larger context of Dylan’s rise to prominence within the American folk music revival. The film indicates that Dylan first entered the music world due to his appreciation for Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy), who ended up introducing him to his eventual mentor, Pete Seeger (Edward Norton). Baez was already an established folk icon at the time that Dylan started recording, and was instrumental in his rise in popularity. After she covered many of his songs before their public release, the two shared several tours together. This becomes a point of conflict in A Complete Unknown, as Dylan’s romantic affection for Baez ends up sparking conflict with his girlfriend, Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning).

A Complete Unknown details Baez’s incredible legacy, and does not seek to simply turn her into a supporting character within Dylan’s journey. It is established early on that Baez is highly invested in using her music to support political and social causes, which ends up inspiring Dylan to become a more steadfast activist with songs like “The Times They Are A-Changin,” which contained many direct allusions to events within the Cold War. However, A Complete Unknown does not completely lionize Dylan, and does show how he inadvertently caused mayhem within Baez’s career. Dylan’s continued divergence from the established setlist during his tour with Baez caused significant strife, as she felt that he was hijacking her opportunity by trying to upset the established order. In many ways, the film examines the inherent challenge of two artistic geniuses trying to sustain a relationship with one another; both are so naturally ambitious that they are bound to end up in conflict. To the credit of Mangold, Baez never ends up being a passive character in A Complete Unknown, as she remains true to her belief in folk traditionalism until Dylan’s performance at the Newport Music Festival in 1965.

Monica Barbaro Is a Highlight of 'A Complete Unknown'

Although Chalamet has received a significant amount of praise for recapturing Dylan’s voice, Barbaro deserved just as much credit for his beautiful renditions of Baez’s classic songs. Baez is obviously one of the most influential folk musicians of all-time, but she certainly does not have the same cultural cache today that Dylan has; this gave Barbaro even more responsibility, as she was tasked with helping to introduce a new generation to Baez’s work. It’s also quite impressive that A Complete Unknown is able to examine the rift between Baez and Dylan without trying to place blame upon either of them. However, she is also a grounding force in the film, as Baez frequently calls out Dylan for being ignorant or inconsiderate.

Baez is certainly representative of a different movement in music that Dylan was never going to completely fit in; while there is eventually room for Dylan to break into the mainstream, Barbaro shows that Baez is not willing to pursue commercial viability for the sake of her artistic integrity. Barbaro has a lot of screen presence that embodies what a trailblazer Baez was, particularly as an outspoken woman during the middle of the Civil Rights movement. Chalamet may be heading towards his second Academy Award nomination for A Complete Unknown, but Barbaro is equally worthy of accolades for her truthful portrayal of an iconic historical figure.

