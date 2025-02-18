A Complete Unknown is a dramatic retelling of Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) rise to fame, which means some aspects of his career were omitted so as to not over-inflate the story. Notably, Bob Dylan’s first wife is absent from the story, and some of the details around the Newport Folk Festival were changed, so the audience didn’t become bogged down with too many locations. However, there is a hugely influential component of Bob Dylan’s success that is nowhere to be seen in A Complete Unknown. If folk band Peter, Paul, and Mary hadn't covered Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind”, the musician may have been swept along with the breeze and never become the musical juggernaut he is today.

Who Are Peter, Paul and Mary?

Peter, Paul, and Mary were a band put together by Bob Dylan’s manager, Albert Grossman (Dan Fogler). The group sang many of their own songs, written by the band, but they were much more recognizable for their covers. Sharing a manager with Dylan gave them access to his songbook, which consequently led them to record their own version of “Blowin’ in the Wind”. Their version was hugely successful, reaching number 2 in the charts and becoming the biggest selling single in Warner Brothers' history. Following the success, the group performed the track at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in August 1963, known for Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Through this, the song became an unofficial anthem of the civil rights movement and cemented Dylan as a figure for political change.

It was only through Peter, Paul, and Mary’s rendition of “Blowin’ in the Wind” that Bob Dylan skyrocketed to fame. They consecutively released covers of “Don’t Think, It’s All Right” and “The Times They Are a-Changin”, which moved people’s attention towards Dylan, who had just released The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. Despite their evident influence on Dylan's career, they are notably absent from A Complete Unknown, aside from a short scene where they are mentioned, being referred to as a “confection”. There is also a small nod to the band through the inclusion of “Puff the Magic Dragon” played by a street musician, which was another hit for the band. Aside from these fleeting moments, Peter, Paul, and Mary are essentially invisible in A Complete Unknown.

Why Did ‘A Complete Unknown’ Remove Peter, Paul, and Mary?