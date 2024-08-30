One of the year's most anticipated films, which is set to premiere on Christmas day, just got an exciting new look. The official Searchlight Pictures X account has unveiled the first poster for A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. In addition to Chalamet, A Complete Unknown has also assembled a star-studded cast consisting of Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Elle Fanning, Scoot McNairy, and Michael Chernus. This poster drop comes roughly one month after Searchlight revealed the first trailer for A Complete Unknown, which had fans curious whether it was actually Chalamet singing in the trailer. Just a few weeks ago the film secured an official release date for Christmas Day, making it the second consecutive year a Chalamet movie will premiere around the holidays (Wonka in 2023).

A Complete Unknown was directed by James Mangold, who has been nominated for two Oscars in his career for Ford v Ferrari (Best Picture) and Logan (Best Adapted Screenplay). He most recently directed the fifth and likely final Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Mangold got his start in 1995, making his directorial debut on Heavy, the romance drama starring Pruitt Taylor Vance and Liv Tyler. Two of his most famous films which he helmed back to back in 2007 and 2010 also just received exciting streaming updates, as 3:10 to Yuma (Christian Bale, Russell Crowe) will begin streaming on Netflix in September, and Knight and Day (Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz) will arrive on Max on September 1.

Timothée Chalamet Is a Major Box Office Draw

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Chalamet has proven himself to be one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, with both of his most recent movies grossing more than $500 million at the worldwide box office (Wonka, Dune: Part Two). He also has several other movies to cross the nine-figure threshold, with the first Dune movie earning north of $425 million at the worldwide box office, and Greta Gerwig's Little Woman also earning more than $200 million worldwide. His box office debut came in another smash hit in 2014, where he played a small role in Interstellar, Christopher Nolan's space epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain.

A Complete Unknown premieres in theaters on December 25. Check out the new poster for the film above and watch Chalamet in the 2024 smash hit, Dune: Part Two, now streaming on Max.

