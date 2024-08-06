The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, showcasing the singer's rise to fame in the '60s.

The star-studded cast includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and more, adding to the anticipation for the biopic.

A Christmas Day release will offer audiences a musical journey through Dylan's career during the busy holiday season.

Timothée Chalamet and the rest of the cast behind James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, are tuning up for a release date on December 25. The Christmas-timed entry will go toe-to-toe with other highly anticipated titles including Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake and Barry Jenkins’ The Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, the former of which is set to drop on the same day with the latter arriving in cinemas just days before on December 20. The story of the legendary singer’s rise to fame will give audiences more of an option with what to see this holiday season although it’s always a risk to release during one of the busiest times of the year.

Chalamet stars as the one and only mumbling singer-songwriter in Mangold and Jay Cocks’ big-screen adaptation of Elijah Wald’s 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric! This was a turning point in Dylan’s career as he came up in the scene as an acoustic performer, turning many of his fans sour on his tunes after he made the major change. So far, the trailers and images that we’ve seen reveal that Chalamet, who celebrated the box office crushing arrival of Dune: Part Two earlier this year, has completely transformed himself to step into the shoes of the musical legend. The movie also looks to stay true to the New York City of the ‘60s, taking audiences back to iconic locations like Hotel Chelsea and Cafe Wha?, the latter of which still being a renowned venue all these years later. From strumming his guitar for legends of the folk genre as a 19-year-old from Minnesota to performing at the Newport Folk Festival with his new rock n’ roll sounds, A Complete Unknown will tell Dylan’s full story - sunglasses and all.

Who Else Will Appear In ‘A Complete Unknown’

Filling out the call sheet for the movie with a nod to Dylan’s beloved song, “Like a Rolling Stone”, will be an all-star ensemble that includes Edward Norton (American History X) as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman) as Johnny Cash, Elle Fanning (The Girl from Plainville) as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) as Joan Baez, Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline) as Alan Lomax, Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico) as Woody Guthrie, Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Bob Neuwirth and P.J. Byrne (The Boys) as Harold Leventhal.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about A Complete Unknown and other movies that may throw in their names to get in on the holiday box office rush.