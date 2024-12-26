Timothée Chalamet has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in Hollywood under 30; the actor has found major box office and critical success while working alongside other stars such as Zendaya, Edward Norton, Oscar Isaac, and more. His latest outing, A Complete Unknown, is now playing in theaters everywhere, and general audience scores for the film have begun pouring in. While earning a respectable score of 79% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a rating which doesn’t even crack his top five, A Complete Unknown has scored a nearly perfect 96% from general audiences at the time of writing, moving it past Dune: Part Two (95%) and making it the highest-rated project from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes of Chalamet’s young career.

Box office information has yet to come in for A Complete Unknown, but after both of his previous films (Wonka and Dune: Part Two) grossed over $500 million globally, it would surprise no one if the Bob Dylan biopic scores big over the Christmas holiday. In addition to Chalamet starring as the legendary singer, Edward Norton also stars in the film as Peter Seeger, and Top Gun: Maverick breakout star Monica Barbaro was tapped for the role of Jone Baez. Elle Fanning, best known for her role in Maleficent, plays Sylvie Russo in the film, and Scoot McNairy plays Woody Guthrie. Chalamet has only earned one Oscar nomination in his career for his work in a leading role in Call Me by Your Name (2017), but this year he has double the chance to earn another nomination, if not a win, for his roles as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two and Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Who Wrote and Directed ‘A Complete Unknown’?

James Mangold wrote and directed A Complete Unknown, with Jay Cocks also being credited as a screenwriter on the film which is based on the novel Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald. Mangold is best known for his work with Hugh Jackman on the Wolverine franchise, where he helmed The Wolverine and Logan, and he also worked with Christian Bale and Matt Damon four years ago for Ford v Ferrari. He also directed the last installment in Harrison Ford’s career as Indiana Jones in The Dial of Destiny, and he’s been tapped to direct a Star Wars movie about the first Jedi to ever connect with the Force.

A Complete Unknown is now playing in theaters everywhere.

