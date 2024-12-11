There’s a stacked lineup of movies coming to theaters this month, with The Order (Jude Law) and Werewolves (Frank Grillo) being the first in a long line to premiere. One of the most exciting projects on the December slate is A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet that’s due in theaters on Christmas Day. Reviews for A Complete Unknown began releasing yesterday at noon EST when the embargo lifted, and the film has finally compiled enough data to present a score on the world’s leading aggregate site. A Complete Unknown has debuted with a 74% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, which isn’t even in the top 10 Chalamet projects, a testament to the young actor’s ability to pick the right scripts.

Finishing ahead of A Complete Unknown on the list of Rotten Tomatoes projects for Timothée Chalamet is The French Dispatch (75%), and Wonka (82%), the latter of which scored a 91% rating from audiences. Bones and All (82%) and Dune (83%) are also ahead of A Complete Unknown as the final scores in the top 10 to not crack 90%. In the #6 and #7 spots on Chalamet’s Rotten Tomatoes ranking are Miss Stevens (91%) and Dune: Part Two (92%), with the 2024 sci-fi epic scoring a high 95% rating from general audiences. Little Women and Call Me by Your Name both stand at 95% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with Entergalactic at 97% and Lady Bird at a nearly flawless 99%. A Complete Unknown’s Rotten Tomatoes score is subject to change, but 74% is still a solid debut despite falling outside his top 10.

What Are Timothée Chalamet’s Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Projects?

Other projects to fall outside the top 10 include Interstellar (73%), the space epic from Christopher Nolan that recently returned to theatres for the 10th anniversary to raving box office results. Chalamet plays a young Tom, the son of Matthew McConaughey’s Cooper in the film. Another low score in Chalet’s filmography is Don’t Look Up, which features a star-studded cast of Oscar-winners like Leonardi DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett, but the Netflix Original film still scored a “rotten” 56% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes despite its 78% rating from general audiences.

A Complete Unknown premieres in theatres on Christmas Day.

