A Complete Unknownmarks a fantastic return to form for directorJames Mangold.The historical biopiccharts the early years of the career of music legend,Bob Dylan(Timothée Chalamet), showcasing his arrival in New York City, to his meteoric rise to fame, and his break from American folk music and embrace of rock and roll. The film, based on the bookDylan Goes Electric!, byElijah Wald, wondrously explores the controversy and conflict when Dylan "goes electric" with his music career. However, despiteA Complete Unknown'sexceptional quality, the film only covers a very brief period of Dylan's illustrious career. That suggests there is more of his epic life to uncover in movie form, meaning potential sequels. We're going to make the case for whyA Complete Unknownisone of the rare biopics where a sequel makes sense.

'A Complete Unknown' Leaves a Wealth of Material Left To Explore

Image via Searchlight Pictures

A Complete Unknown begins with Dylan's arrival in New York City in 1961. The film covers roughly a four-to-five-year period, culminating in the events of the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, when Dylan played a controversial electric set with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. The film showcases Dylan's dedication to his art and desire to broaden his horizons beyond that of a folk musician, not wanting to be stuck with a specific box and label. Dylan remained a prominent artist for the next several decades, so there is a great deal of his life yet to explore.

Dylan's career and life experience include many different phases and interesting events. The ending, with Dylan riding away from Newport, Rhode Island on his motorcycle, reminds of Dylan's mysterious 1966 motorcycle accident. The bizarre event took on a life of its own and became a hotly discussed and debated subject since there was no official record of the accident or a police report indicating that it took place. There are also conflicting stories about the accident. In the late 1970s, the Jewish-born Dylan would find Christianity and transition into the realm of Christian rock. After some decline in the 1980s, Dylan made a return to folk music in the 1990s, experiencing a significant career resurgence. Therefore, a heaping swath of material exists about the remainder of Dylan's life and music career that could be portrayed in multiple films, and the film's producer/star is ready to take up guitar and harmonica again.

Timothée Chalamet Is Down for a Trilogy of Bob Dylan Features