The Oscars are just around the corner, and today, one of the Best Picture nominees—A Complete Unknown— is coming home just in time to watch ahead of the awards. Directed by James Mangold, the film unfolds in the 1960s as the great Bob Dylan enters the folk scene with a guitar and landscape-defining talent. Yet, while Timothée Chalamet's Academy Award-nominated performance as the legendary artist gets all the attention both in the movie and out, his Dylan is also defined by the relationships he makes with his contemporaries like accomplished singer-songwriter and activist Pete Seeger. To commemorate the feature's release on digital platforms, Collider can share an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek showing the challenges Edward Norton faced in becoming the "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" artist.

In the video, Mangold attested to Norton as an ideal partner to work with because he's not only a veteran actor but an experienced filmmaker himself. Previously directing Keeping the Faith and Motherless Brooklynn, he was able to quickly pick up on what Mangold had in mind and evolve his depiction of Seeger through their collaboration. Chalamet was particularly impressed, considering Norton also had the least time to prepare of anyone in the cast after taking over the role from Benedict Cumberbatch. On top of that, he played all of Seeger's songs himself with a banjo, despite not being a classically trained musician. The actor made clear his deep understanding of the musician, from how his performances were interwoven with social issues of the time to the more deep-cut tracks the folk art worked on throughout his career.

A Complete Unknown also marks a bit of a departure for Norton, as Mangold pointed out in the sneak peek. His Seeger is a relative ray of sunshine with a "live to fight another day" mentality that the actor developed after speaking to those who knew the performer. Considering some of his greatest roles have a certain darkness to them, like in Fight Club, American History X, or his feature debut, Primal Fear, it stands out on his resume as a unique performance. Speaking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff ahead of the film's release, he explained that the biggest thing for him in crafting his Seeger was Mangold's advice to "Let go of the burden of history" and focus on interactions. However, he also got some help in nailing down his mannerisms and general state of being through the folk legend's family:

"There are little things that activate a character for you. Sometimes, it's clothes — I got a wonderful gift from one of Pete Seeger's daughters. She sent me an audio clip that she had of him laughing, and it was a very particular [laugh]. She said he was a smiler and a nodder but that if something hit him and the laugh exploded out of him, it was short and sharp. Those kinds of little things will make you go, 'Okay, I've got an angle into the feeling. Maybe I've got something.' You know what I mean?"

Who Else Helped to Bring 'A Complete Unknown' to Life?

Recreating the transformative years of Dylan couldn't have been done without a talented cast that, like Norton, could properly embody all the pivotal people in his life. Key among Chalamet's co-stars was Monica Barbaro in a breakout role as the trailblazing Joan Baez, who helped Dylan rise to prominence, inspired his activism, and clashed with him as their whirlwind romance and individual artistic ambitions collided. Also joining them are Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie. All the talent on board, combined with Dylan's timeless music, has earned A Complete Unknown rave reviews, including a Certified Fresh 81% and Verified Hot 95% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8/10 from Collider's Ross Bonaime.

The exploration of Norton's Seeger will be part of the home release's list of Bonus Features, which is packed with commentary courtesy of Mangold and making of featurettes exploring the cast, story, and more. See the full list below:

The Making of A Complete Unknown

The Story

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

The Supporting Cast

The Design

Audio Commentary by James Mangold

A Complete Unknown is now available on digital platforms, and a 4K home release is due out on April 1. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.