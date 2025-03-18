Hulu has announced that A Complete Unknown will be available for streaming on March 27. The movie featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan was recently nominated in multiple categories at the Academy Awards, and it's finally time for audiences to experience the emotions of this journey in the comfort of their homes. The cast of A Complete Unknown also featured Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger. The point of the movie was to depict the formative years that transformed Bob Dylan into a music icon.

A Complete Unknown introduced Bob Dylan as a talented teenager looking to build a career for himself. The relationships the young man established at Greenwhich Village set up the stage for a journey that took him all over the world. Part of the movie was based on the book "Dylan Goes Electric!", by Elijah Wald. The team behind A Complete Unknown went through extensive research in order to determine how to portray the narrative of the singer's life for the audience. The result was a production that was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

James Mangold was the filmmaker behind A Complete Unknown. The director took some time away from mainstream productions in order to tackle Bob Dylan's trajectory as an artist for the big screen. Mangold was involved over the course of the past decade with titles such as Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It's evident that the director is able to balance blockbusters with smaller, more intimate stories, as seen with A Complete Unknown. Mangold is currently attached to a new movie from the Star Wars franchise and to the upcoming Swamp Thing.

What's Next for Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet walked a mile in Bob Dylan's shoes for A Complete Unknown, but the young actor is ready to move on towards the next stage of his career. Chalamet is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the upcoming Dune: Messiah. The third installment in Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster adaptation will continue to bring the drama of Frank Herbert's timeless novels to the big screen. Timothée Chalamet will also be seen as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme. The comedy directed by Josh Safdie is scheduled to be released during the upcoming holiday season.

A Complete Unknown will be making its way to Hulu on March 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.