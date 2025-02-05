With a budget of between $50 million and $70 million, A Complete Unknown has still yet to cross into box office territory to where it can safely be considered a success, but the film still managed to pass a rival at the 2024 box office. After six full weekends in theaters where A Complete Unknown has yet to break into the top five at the box office, the musical biopic has passed The Beekeeper, the action epic starring Jason Statham which was also released in 2024. A Complete Unknown currently sits at $67 million in domestic markets and $20 million internationally, for a worldwide gross of $87 million at the time of writing. The Beekeeper finished its theatrical run with $66 million worldwide, which landed it in the #34 spot of the highest-grossing movies of 2024.

A Complete Unknown is fresh off the heels of becoming one of the top 40 highest-grossing movies ever that's based on a book; the film is based on the novel Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wild, who also has a writing credit for the movie along with Jay Cocks and director James Mangold. While A Complete Unknown has yet to reach the box office heights of Timothée Chalamet's predecessors like Wonka and Dune: Part Two, the film has still managed to crack the top 80 for dramatization movies, where it currently sits in the #79 spot ahead of Charlie Wilson's War (2007) but behind Hacksaw Ridge (2016), the war epic starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Mel Gibson. A Complete Unknown is also the highest-grossing movie ever for its distributor, Searchlight Pictures.

Who Stars in ‘A Complete Unknown’?

Featuring alongside Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown are Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton, who also received acting nominations from the Academy for their performances as Joan Baez and Pete Seeger in the film. Elle Fanning, who is best known for starring opposite Angelina Jolie in Maleficent, also features in A Complete Unknown as Sylvie Russo, with Joe Tippett portraying Dave Van Ronk. Scoot McNairy and Boyd Holbrook were also tapped for roles in A Complete Unknown, where they play Woody Guthrie and Johnny Cash. The film was directed by James Mangold, who is best known for his work on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine movies.

