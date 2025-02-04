While A Complete Unknown perhaps hasn't been as big of a box office hit as many were expecting, especially after leading star Timothée Chalamet's last two movies performed so well at the box office, the film has still managed to overcome immense competition and stretch its legs to enter a new box office list. A Complete Unknown has grossed $66 million domestically and $20 million internationally at the time of writing, leaving it with a worldwide gross of $87 million as it struggles to hit the $90 million mark. However, A Complete Unknown's $66 million in the United States has helped it become one of the top 40 highest-grossing movies of all-time that is based on a book, recently passing Pitch Perfect (2012) but still short of Moneyball (2011).

In addition to helping lift the box office totals of stars like Chalamet and Edward Norton to new heights, A Complete Unknown has strummed up enough tunes to become one of the top 35 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically, sitting in the #33 spot ahead of Jason Statham's The Beekeeper, but still behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. A Complete Unknown has also helped take director James Mangold even further up the list of the highest-grossing directors, and while he owes much of his box office success to Hugh Jackman and The Wolverine franchise, his latest musical biopic can still be considered a hit. A Complete Unknown did prove to be a profound success for its distributor, Searchlight Pictures, where it has become the highest-grossing movie ever for the studio, recently passing The Menu (2022) with Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

How Many Oscars Was ‘A Complete Unknown’ Nominated For?

A Complete Unknown has been nominated for eight Oscars at the 2025 Academy Awards, even more than Dune: Part Two, which came as a shock to some. Chalamet was nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in the film, with Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro also receiving acting nominations for portraying Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, respectively. James Mangold also received the first Oscar nomination of his career for directing thanks to A Complete Unknown, with the film also being recognized in other categories such as Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Costume Design. The 2025 Oscars will take place on March 2.

A Complete Unknown is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film.