For many, Bob Dylan is the face of music. From his groundbreaking innovation of the folk and pop genres to an unrecognizable voice and distinct, poetic lyricism, there are few better in the history of the artform. These, then, are big shoes to fill for Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold, although fill them they do, with the film proving popular among critics and the public. So far, A Complete Unknown has sung its way to almost $45 million in box office revenue, despite only opening in the US.

Because of this, not only is the movie now Searchlight's biggest domestic success ever at the box office, but it's also their fifth-biggest success ever worldwide, having overtaken 2021's Oscar winner Nomadland. The rest of the top 5 is composed of, in fourth The French Dispatch, The Banshees of Inisherin in third, The Menu in second, and way ahead in first with $111 million, Poor Things. Whether A Complete Unknown can reach Searchlight's summit is yet to be known - the answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind.

'A Complete Unknown' Breaks the Boring Mold of the Musical Biopic

Ever since the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman dominated our screens, audiences worldwide have grown tired of the often cliché musical biopic. With more recent installments struggling to pull impressive numbers, A Complete Unknown promised to offer something fresh and worthwhile for a cynical viewership. Thankfully, the film does just that, with this tale managing to toe the line between the tropes of the sub-genre and the innovative stylings of Dylan himself. In Ross Bonaime's review of the film for Collider, he said:

"In a post-Walk Hard world, it’s difficult for a musical biopic to not feel clichéd and repetitive when it's also playing in the tropes that we know so well (many of which were reinforced with Mangold’s Walk the Line). But A Complete Unknown manages to thread the line beautifully, presenting an enigmatic artistic figure in a direct way that doesn’t feel monotonous, while also giving the audience a greater appreciation for the music at hand. It all works to give us a film that also includes one of the year’s best performances in Chalamet, along with a tremendous supporting cast. Musical biopics were once one of the more tedious, mundane genres for artists to play around with, but A Complete Unknown shows that the times, they are a-changin’."

A Complete Unknown is now Searchlight's fifth-biggest movie of all time worldwide. You can catch the film in theaters now.

