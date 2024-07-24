The Big Picture The trailer for A Complete Unknown has been released, featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

The star-studded cast includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, and Scoot McNairy.

A Complete Unknown arrives in theaters this December.

The next film for the star of Dune: Part Two, which remains the second-biggest movie of 2024, just got an exciting new look. The first official trailer for A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic which sees Timothée Chalamet take on the role of the iconic singer, has been officially released. Searchlight Pictures dropped the trailer this morning, along with the news that the film will premiere exclusively in theaters this December. The trailer shows Chalamet as you've never seen him before, taking on the role of Bob Dylan with force and even singing on stage with guitar in hand.

In addition to Chalamet in the lead role, A Complete Unknown also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie. Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Charlie Tahan, P.J. Byrne, and Michael Chernus will also play roles in A Complete Unknown, which comes from two-time Oscar-nominated director James Mangold. Mangold also has a writing credit for the film, with the screenplay being penned by Jay Cooks. Cooks is also a two-time Oscar nominee for his work writing Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence, and his work writing the script for A Complete Unknown will be his first since writing Silence, starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, in 2016.

Where Else Have You Seen the Cast of ‘A Complete Unknown’?

Chalamet took the world by storm at the end of 2023, starring in Wonka, which grossed more than $500 million at the worldwide box office, and carried that success directly into Dune: Part Two, one of the highest-rated movies of the year thus far. His co-star Norton can be heard lending his voice to Sausage Party: Foodtopia, the adult animation series that also stars Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and Kristen Wiig.

Holbrook is best known for his role as Pierce in the 2017 comic book film, Logan, but more recently starred in The Bikeriders with Tom Hardy and Austin Butler. Byrne has appeared in two projects in Prime Video's mature superhero franchise, The Boys, playing a small role in the main show in Season 4 and also in the spin-off Gen V, which recently began filming Season 2. Mangold's most recent film was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and he has also been tapped to direct a Star Wars movie centered around the first Jedi to connect with The Force.A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters in December. Check out the trailer for the film above and watch Chalamet in Dune: Part Two, now streaming exclusively on Max.

WATCH ON MAX