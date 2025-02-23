Recently, with series such as Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, there has been a growing trend within true crime dramas towards telling the story from the point of view of the criminals. This has come at the expense of the emotions of the victim's family and what they go through, as they have been completely overshadowed.

A Confession is that rare piece that bucks the trend. The six-episode miniseries is written by the BAFTA-winning Jeff Pope and based on the book Catching a Serial Killer by Steve Fulcher. Directed by Paul Andrew Williams, A Confession features Martin Freeman as Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher and focuses on the real-life 2011 police case surrounding the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O'Callaghan after an evening out in Swindon. The rest of the main cast includes Siobhan Finneran, Imelda Staunton, Joe Absolom, Dominique Moore, and Maime McCoy, among others.

‘A Confession’ Offers a Grim Depiction of Heartbreaking Events and Poses Significant Questions