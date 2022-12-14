When a beloved book series is optioned for TV, feelings among bookworms can be mixed. Of course, they're happy to see their favorite stories brought to life, especially when a major studio is involved, and budget is not an issue. However, they're also anxious about the intricacies of translating literature into live-action, especially regarding the casting of these beloved characters. Disappointment can set in when those roles don't live up to expectations.

The bestselling series A Court of Thorns and Roses has long been a favorite to receive a live-action adaptation. In early 2021, author Sarah J Maas announced she would adapt ACOTAR for Hulu, with Ronald D. Moore producing. Fans quickly expressed their reactions, proposing numerous actors for the main roles and confirming that ACOTAR is an exciting project with an involved and enthusiastic fanbase. Despite a lack of major announcements, ACOTAR is still in development, meaning readers can still fan-cast their favorite actors into the roles of Feyre Archeron and the people in her fantastical world.

10 Feyre Archeron

Played by Alycia Debnam-Carey

Feyre Archeron is the badass female lead of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series. She is handy with a bow and arrow, cares deeply for her two sisters, and is initially human. Feyre's life changes irrevocably when she stumbles into the fae realm and straight into the arms of the High Lord of the Spring Court.

Young and fierce with an understated beauty, Feyre is a classic YA heroine, and BookTok thinks Alycia Debnam-Carey is perfect for the role. Alycia played Alicia Clark in Fear the Walking Dead and Lexa in The 100. This year, she starred in another book-to-screen adaptation, playing Alice in the miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Debnam-Carey is older than the character from the books, but Feyre's age could easily be moved up, and it wouldn't affect the plot. Honorable mention goes to Danielle Rose Russell, better known as Legacies' Hope Mikaelson, whose name has also been thrown in the mix for Feyre.

9 Tamlin

Played by Austin Butler

Tamlin is the golden-haired fae High Lord of the Spring Court. He is somewhat closed off but develops a thing for Feyre after he takes her from her home in retribution for the accidental killing of one of his sentries. In a classic Beauty and the Beast scenario, the two form a deep and special connection.

The overwhelming consensus on BookTok is that Austin Butler should play Tamlin. He's got the golden locks, the mysterious smolder, and the imposing presence required for Tamlin. Austin nailed the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed maximalist musical, earning numerous accolades and an Oscar nomination for his efforts. With his career near its peak, Butler would be ideal to give ACOTAR some additional prestige. Honorable mention goes to Jamie Campbell Bower, who played Stranger Things' big bad, Vecna.

8 Lucien Vanserra

Played by Booboo Stewart

Lucien is Tamlin's right-hand man. Originally from the Autumn Court, he left because of a conflict with his father and joined the Spring Court. His flaming red hair and gentle demeanor, especially regarding Feyre, make him tricky to cast, at least appearance-wise.

Fans think Booboo Stewart is the one to play Lucien. He has luscious hair, which would look fabulous in the character's trademark red tone. Stewart got his big break playing the kindhearted Seth Clearwater in the Twilight Saga, and that role would lend greatly to this one. Honorable mention goes to Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings, who would look great in a red wig but might be too big a star to play a supporting role.

7 Elain Archeron

Played by Phoebe Dynevor

Elain Archeron is Feyre's sweet and unassuming younger sister. She is described as delicate and pretty, with a gentle soul and a talent for gardening. She is her father's favorite, and her relationship with him is the strongest of the three sisters.

Fans on BookTok would love to see Phoebe Dynevor in the role of Elain. Phoebe is best known for her role as Daphne in Bridgerton but has starred in other hit TV shows such as Younger and Dickensian. 2023 was pivotal for Dynevor, as the Netflix thriller Fair Play earned her rave reviews. Thus, scoring her might be tougher than it was when the ACOTAR adaptation was first announced. Honorable mention goes to Taissa Farmiga, who is a staple of the horror genre and a modern scream queen.

6 Nesta Archeron

Played by Samara Weaving

Nesta Archeron is the oldest of the Archeron sisters and perhaps the fiercest. She is fiery and beautiful but can sometimes be a little abrasive, especially toward her younger sisters. Her relationship with Feyre is far from perfect, complex yet compelling, especially as, deep down, she loves her sister.

Fans believe Nesta's lethal beauty can only be matched by Samara Weaving. Aussies will remember Samara as Indi Walker from Home and Away, but most people know her as one of horror's most prominent faces, having starred in modern classics like Ready or Not, The Babysitter and its sequel, and Scream VI. Honorable mention goes to Victoria Pedretti, the beautiful but deadly Love Quinn from You.

5 Rhysand

Played by Thomas Doherty

Rhysand is the tall, dark, and mysterious High Lord of the Night Court. While his appearances in the first book are brief, anyone who has read the whole series knows just how pivotal he becomes. Feyre is inexplicably drawn to him, and he to her, because what would a YA movie be without a good love triangle?

Perhaps the most contentious fan casting on BookTok, it won't be easy to satisfy everyone with the casting of Rhysand. However, fans like the idea of Thomas Doherty as the High Lord of Night. Doherty played vampire Sebastian in Legacies, and Max Wolfe in the Gossip Girl reboot. Richard Deiss is another name that comes up on BookTok again and again. However, Deiss is a French model who only has one acting role in the French film Irina La Mallette Rouge.

4 Cassian

Played by Can Yaman

Cassian is a member of the Night Court and Rhysand's inner circle. While he doesn't feature heavily in the first book, fans hope to see him worked into the first season of the series. Cassian is a gentle giant with long dark hair, bulging muscles, and a goofy sense of humor.

BookTok wants to see Turkish actor Can Yaman in the role of Cassian. While Can has not acted in any English-speaking productions, he is fluent in the language and has more than enough experience from working on many Turkish and Italian projects. Honorable mention goes to Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, who embodies the looks and attitude of Cassian.

3 Azriel

Played by Matthew Daddario

Azriel is another member of Rhysand's inner circle. There exists a brotherly comradery between Azriel, Cassian, and Rhysand, where Rhysand is the leader, Cassian is the muscle, and Azriel is the silent, deadly one. He can manipulate shadows, which earns him the moniker of Spymaster.

There is no one BookTok wants to see more than Matthew Daddario in the role of Azriel. Matthew is no stranger to playing in the shadows or starring in a popular adaptation of a beloved literary property–he starred as Alec Lightwood in Shadowhunters, a TV adaptation of the beloved The Mortal Instruments series. To prove how much fans want him in the role, there doesn't seem to be a runner-up for the role, meaning Daddario's agent should really be on the phone with Hulu.

2 Morrigan

Played by Claire Holt

Mor is a member of the Night Court and Rhysand's third-in-command. She takes a liking to Feyre when the mortal woman visits the Night Court, and they become fast friends. Mor is exceptionally powerful and not afraid to get her hands dirty for the good of her court.

Fans think Australian actress Claire Holt would make the perfect Mor. Claire is well-known for her role as Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals. Like Mor, Rebekah is loyal to her family and would do anything to protect them. Honorable mention goes to Florence Pugh, another badass lady who could do the character proud. However, the Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh might be too big a name to be a realistic option for the role.

1 Amarantha

Played by Madelaine Petsch

Amarantha is the evil and vindictive fae queen who holds the whole realm hostage. She is charming and charismatic but downright lethal, ruthless in her pursuit for more power. The fae are beholden to her whims–until Feyre comes along and, in typical YA heroine fashion, becomes a major threat to Amarantha.

BookTok thinks Madelaine Petsch could take on the role of Amarantha. Her presence in Riverdale as the larger-than-life Cheryl Blossom matches Amarantha, with the chaotic Cheryl embodying Amarantha's wicked glee. On top of that, Petsch's fiery red locks physically resemble the fae queen's flowy mane. With Riverdale finally over, Petsch is on the lookout for her next big role, and Amarantha might just be the perfect part. Honorable mention goes to French actress Eva Green.

