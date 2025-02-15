It looks like Feyre, Rhysand, and the rest of the Inner Circle will have to remain figments of our imaginations after all. In a bit of devastating, though perhaps unsurprising news, Variety has reported that the big-budget adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses is officially dead at Hulu. Based on the wildly popular fantasy romance — or "romantasy" as it's more popularly known — series by Sarah J. Maas, the series was first announced back in 2021, and has been in some stage of development since, with Maas partnering with showrunner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander) on the scripts.

Progress on the series stalled in 2023, with Moore saying that the series was still in development, but in something of a holding pattern with the then-ongoing historic industry strikes. As he told them at the time, “It’s still in development. We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development.” However, in a February 2024 story that was later retracted, it was reported that the series was officially cancelled at Hulu. Variety's retraction of the story gave fans hope that perhaps while the series was no longer in active development at Hulu, that the show might get shopped elsewhere. For now, though, with Hulu's rights to the project ending, the hopes of seeing all our favorite characters on screen — can I get a cheer for Nesta and Cassian — are over.

What Was 'ACOTAR' About?

Image via Bloomsbury Publishing

A Court of Thorns and Roses follows a 19-year-old human, Feyre Archeron, who, in an attempt to save her family from starvation, winds up in the crosshairs of the fae, having unknowingly committed an act of violence against their world. She's taken by Tamlin, the High Lord of the Spring Court to live with him, where the two eventually form a romance. A romance that is threatened by the arrival of Rhysand, High Lord of the Night Court, whose interest in Feyre remains a mystery. At least for now.

Maas has yet to announce a new project following the release of House of Flame and Shadow, the third book in her Crescent City series, last year. Interviews given around the time of Flame and Shadow's publication suggested that the next book to be released would be another set in the world of ACOTAR. With the series celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, fans are hopeful that 2025 will bring some more news about the next ACOTAR novel, which will hopeful ease the sting of the TV series never coming out from under the proverbial mountain.

While A Court of Thorns and Roses won't be coming to Hulu anytime soon, those curious about the series and Maas' other romantasy works can pick up the books at their favorite book retailer, and watch Moore's other big-budget, sweeping romance series Outlander on Starz.