The Big Picture Hulu has officially canceled the television adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses , disappointing fans of the popular fantasy book series.

The project was initially announced in 2021, but progress was put on hold due to strikes, and now it seems it wasn't the right fit for Hulu.

Ronald D. Moore, the executive producer of Outlander , is still involved with the show, which is heading into Season 7 and has been renewed for Season 8.

A Court of Thorns and Roses is remaining on the page. According to Variety, Hulu has officially scrapped the television adaptation of the hit Sarah J. Maas fantasy book series. Additionally, it seems the team behind the adaptation will not be shopping the series to other outlets, placing the final nail in the coffin for those holding their breath for the books to finally make the jump to screen.

The Court of Thorns and Roses adaptation was initially announced back in 2021, with few details released about the project aside from Maas’ and Outlander’s Ronald D. Moore’s involvement. As the project was extremely early on in the development process, it was still unclear if the series would come to fruition. In November 2023, Moore gave fans renewed hope for the series, saying that while development was still pretty early, there were scripts already written. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, progress was put on hold while Moore and the rest of the ACOTAR team awaited further updates. Unfortunately, it seems the series wasn’t the right fit for Hulu.

A Court of Thorns and Roses debuted in 2015, introducing readers to 19-year-old Feyre Archeron, a human who finds herself at the receiving end of faerie’s wrath. To make amends for her actions, the faerie — Tamlin — forces Feyre to live with him in the faerie realm, where he runs the Spring Court. During her time there, Feyre becomes more accustomed to her new life, eventually devloping feelings towards Tamlin and helping him fight against other threats. But soon, Feyre’s allegiance is eventually tested upon meeting the dark and mysterious Rhysand, ruler of the Night Court. To date, the book series currently has four full-length novels and one novella, with the most recent A Court of Silver Flames shifting the focus to Feyre’s sister, Nesta.

Ronald D. Moore Fans Still Have More ‘Outlander’ on the Way

While fantasy lovers can’t see A Court of Thorns and Roses on-screen yet, Moore is still involved with the adaptation of Outlander, which is heading into the second part of Season 7 and was renewed for Season 8. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series, Outlander centers on Claire (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to Scotland in the 1740s, where she meets a soldier named Jamie (Sam Heughan). Currently, Outlander Season 7 does not have a return date, nor is there a projected release window for Season 8. However, filming has begun on the upcoming season. Additionally, a spin-off series entitled Outlander: Blood of My Blood is on the way.