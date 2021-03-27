A Court of Thorns and Roses is the latest YA fantasy novel to get the TV treatment, this time helmed by Outlander series developer Ronald D. Moore. Author Sarah J. Maas spilled the beans on Instagram earlier this week, announcing that she and Moore are developing her popular book series for Hulu.

Moore has plenty to pull from, as A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) is the first in a series with four more sequels after it. First published in 2015, Maas’ bestselling novel follows teenaged huntress Feyre Archeron, who is brought to the mystical land of Prythian in return for her family’s safety. Like Outlander, A Court of Thorns and Roses leans more towards the romance side, as Feyre begins to fall for her captor and must fight to break an ancient curse if she is to save him.

Moore is the perfect partner for this series, as his success with adapting Outlander for TV will surely prove useful. However, the Outlander book and television series is very clearly more adult material, whereas A Court of Thorns and Roses started initially as a YA series before leaning more into the adult fantasy realm. It will be interesting to see how Maas and Moore tailor the TV series specifically around the protagonist Feyre, who is written as being 19 years old in the books.

ACOTAR is not the only project Moore is attached to, as he just announced an overall deal at Disney-owned 20th Century TV. His sci-fi drama for AppleTV+ For All Mankind is currently airing its second season, with a third season already confirmed. And although there is no release date, fans are highly anticipating Season 6 of Outlander, which is currently in production and has already confirmed that there will be a seventh season as well.

Maas’ book is one of many YA fantasy series that are being picked up for television. Next month, Netflix’s highly anticipated Shadow and Bone will premiere based on the popular trilogy by Leigh Bardugo. Additionally, Mike Flanagan is also set to adapt Christopher Pike’s YA horror book The Midnight Club for Netflix, which just released its first set photo. Given their success with adult and teen audiences, it’s not surprising that streaming services are snapping up new content for viewers, especially those who want to compete with Netflix’s domination of the market. Hulu’s get of ACOTAR marks a real step towards evening the playing field between the two giants.

A Court of Thorns and Roses has no release date yet. We’ll keep you up-to-date on new casting and production details. Check out Maas’ Instagram post below.

