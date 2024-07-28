The Big Picture Mia Goth shines in A Cure for Wellness, showcasing her range from innocent to haunting.

The film is a throwback to classic Universal Monster movies with dark, brooding tones.

A dark, twisted tale featuring mad scientists and monstrous villains, Mia Goth's performance is captivating.

Mia Goth is now a household name in horror circles, thanks to her stunning turns as Maxine Minx and Pearl in Ti West’s X Trilogy (X, Pearl, and MaXXXine) and Brandon Cronenberg’s shocking body horror entry Infinity Pool. In 2016, the talented scream queen co-starred in another exceptional horror outing in Gore Verbinski’s memorable A Cure for Wellness. The film sees young executive Lockhart (Dane DeHaan) en route to a mysterious Swiss wellness center when his car crashes. Lockhart wakes days later at the ominous center, now set in the ruins of an old castle that had once been destroyed due to the surrounding locals’ rebellion against a baron and his terrible experiments. Lockhart comes to discover that the ominous wellness retreat has some strange practices and even stranger treatments, and he meets innocent local patient Hannah (Mia Goth), an angelic young woman who he believes is in great danger from the center’s eerie Dr. Volmer (Jason Isaacs).

A Cure for Wellness is a moody, beautiful, paranoid psychological horror film with stunning central performances and a dark, brooding tone. It's a wonderful showcase for Mia Goth, whose haunting innocence and fragility here is a marked contrast from the worldly Maxine Minx or Infinity Pool's commanding Gabi Bauer. Beyond its eerie and unsettling premise, lovely cinematography, and horrific premise, the film is a beautiful throwback to the Universal Monster movies of yore (despite not being a Universal production). With its isolated European locale, history of a predatory baron practicing terrible science in a soon-to-be burned-down castle, and a set of third-act twists that fit with the best of the Universal Monsters, A Cure for Wellness is perhaps the closest we'll get to a brand-new Universal-style monster that belongs in that classic canon, an absolute must-see for any Universal Monsters fan.

What Is 'A Cure for Wellness' About?

Shady young financier Lockhart is in a pickle. The financial services firm he works for is facing an investigation for something he had a hand in, and the firm needs a scapegoat. They send him to retrieve their former CEO, who suddenly quit to receive treatment at a mysterious Swiss treatment center. The compound sits in the footprint of a castle, where long ago Baron Von Reichmerl performed terrible experiments on the populace to successfully cure the infertility of his wife (who was also his sister) before the peasants burned it all to the ground. It killed his wife, but we discover the child survived. Lockhart gets to the center, makes a scene while demanding to see the CEO, spots the mysterious woman Hannah watching as he leaves, and his car crashes. Lockhart wakes in the Swiss facility, run by the strange and authoritarian Dr. Volmer, and begins noticing curiosities: there's something weird in the water, and patients seem to go missing. The deeper Lockhart goes, the stranger (and more dangerous) audiences discover the facility to be.

'A Cure for Wellness' Allows Mia Goth to Give a Different Horror Performance

Hannah is one of Goth's most unique roles, one very different from the hardened Maxine Minx. Where Maxine has seen and done presumably everything, Mia Goth plays Hannah with an otherworldly naivety and innocence... quiet, perhaps overly trusting, and, ultimately, capable of advocating for herself (but it surely takes a while). While Lockhart may be the film's protagonist, Hannah's the most innocent character in it all, a sweet, sheltered young woman who's been at the complex a long time with Dr. Volmer her primary caretaker. "She may look like a woman," he tells Lockhart, but she's "a child." When Hannah has her first menstruation it takes Volmer no time at all to marry her in a cult-like ceremony, then to tie her to a menacing marital bed to sexually assault her. Lockhart intervenes, and Hannah gets to reclaim some agency in the struggle, but the character's innocence isn't transcended until the film's final moments.

Hannah stands out from the film's cast of characters, and from Goth's other roles for two reasons. Firstly, she is an odd contrast to the rest of the facility, an innocent woman out of time who's markedly different from the visibly aged residents at the center. She's literally marked in the plot as representing youthful innocence in this context (despite her age being a bit more complicated). Second, she's so innocent it's sometimes unsettling. An excursion with Lockhart to a local bar makes it clear she's never had a beer before, and she's woefully ignorant of the danger around her as she dances like a music box ballerina despite the circling local ruffians — it's beautiful and elegant but eerily out of place. While Goth plays Maxine Minx with a confident worldliness and Infinity Pool's Gabi Bauer with hedonistic flair and escalating menace, Hannah is sweet, demure, quiet, and a little off. She's been trapped in the facility for way too long, all the while groomed and medicated by Volmer, and Goth plays the character's kind and pure naïveté well in a role that's a marked contrast from the kinds of roles she regularly plays now.

'A Cure for Wellness' Feels Like a Brand-New Universal Monsters Movie

As the film proceeds, we discover the nature of Baron Von Reichmerl's terrible experiments. The local water has unique properties that benefit the area's abundant population of eels but is toxic to humans, so Von Reichmerl's experiments effectively filtered it through human victims. Through their bodies and at their expense, it produces an extractable substance that can be ingested to provide a long, healthy life. Baron Von Reichmerl, as it turns out, survived the villagers' fiery attack and continued his experiments in the guise of Dr. Volmer. Lockhart comes to understand what's really going on with Volmer/ Von Reichmerl, revealing his true monstrosity behind the veneer of a professional medical provider. The treatments have long since turned him into something quite different than the man he started out as, making him a monster in the guise of a man, like Dracula (Bela Lugosi) in Tod Browning's Dracula or Imhotep (Boris Karloff) of 1932's The Mummy, but one created by rogue science like the Monster in James Whale's Frankenstein. (A full-circle moment as we'll be seeing Goth next in Guillermo del Toro's own version of the story.)

Von Reichmerl shares a lot of characteristics with several classic Universal monsters and villains. Like Frankenstein's Henry Frankenstein, he's a mad scientist in an isolated facility (formerly a castle) who suffers the wrath of the local populace for his experiments. In earlier photos of post-fire Von Reichmerl, he's bandaged like of another mad Universal scientist, The Invisible Man's Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains). Like The Phantom (Lon Chaney in the 1925 adaptation, Claude Rains in the 1943 remake) of The Phantom of the Opera, Dracula, or Imhotep, he's driven to monstrous lengths by a perverse, predatory desire for what he considers "love."

The fire and long, long history of experiments have given him an inhuman visage whose upturned nose, oddly textured and Frankenstein-green-hued skin resemble a cross between The Phantom and the true form of The Mummy. While there's little directly in common with the Gill-man of The Creature From The Black Lagoon, much of A Cure for Wellness does hinge on the unique, undiscovered properties of the local waters that give long (possibly endless) life to its eels, much like how the Black Lagoon has fostered and nurtured undiscovered aquatic life for potentially millions of years. Von Reichmerl is an elegant amalgamation of so many Universal monsters in the body of one particularly heinous villain.

A Cure for Wellness is a gorgeous, sleek throwback that shares many staples of classic Universal Monster movies: nefarious mad scientists, noble monsters who live in mysterious complexes and are looking for love (in all the wrong ways), and the antagonist recalls the best of Universal villains in both visage and in the details of his evil plan. It’s a dark, twisted, beautifully shot tale that set Mia Goth on the path to be an all-time horror great.

A Cure for Wellness is available to rent on Amazon.

