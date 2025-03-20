Dark Sky Films has officially released the first trailer for A Desert, the psychological horror thriller coming to theaters on May 2. The film tells the story of Alex Clark (Kai Lennox), a struggling photographer looking to revive his career who takes a road trip through the American Southwest hoping to find inspiration among desolate roadways and rundown buildings, particularly in old movie theaters. A pit stop at a grungy roadside motel introduces Alex to Renny (Zachary Ray Sherman), a volatile wild card who is accompanied by a woman he introduces as his sister, Susie Q (Ashley B. Smith). However, the end of the trailer reveals that she is not his sister, and there is something far more sinister going on. Alex leaves his wife, Sam (Sarah Lind) at home to hold down the fort.

Coming in at a concise runtime of 102 minutes, A Desert will see Award-winner Joshua Erkman make his directorial debut, and he also wrote the script for the film alongside Bossi Baker. As a Yellow Veil Pictures Original Production, A Desert was produced by Hugues Barbier, Erkman, Justin Timms, and Joe Yannick. In addition to Lennox, Sherman, Smith, and Lind, David Yow has also been set for a role in the film, along with Rob Zabrecky and S.A. Griffin. Once Alex is introduced to Renny, the two spend a night together drowning in alcohol, so much so that Alex doesn’t remember a thing the next morning. However, when he tries to leave, Renny pulls him back into another night that sets his life on a different course that will lead him straight into a total nightmare.

What Else Has the Cast of ‘A Desert’ Been In?

David Yow, who portrays Harold Palladino in A Desert, is also known for his role in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, the 2017 dark comedy streaming on Netflix, and Lennox, who portrays Alex Clark, is famous for his role in The Girl from Plainville on Hulu and for a small role in Boogie Nights. Sarah Lind has been set for a role in Die, My Love, the upcoming psychological horror film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, and Zachary Ray Sherman played a small role in Under the Banner of Heaven, which stars Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington.

A Desert will hit theaters on May 2. Check out the official trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates and coverage.