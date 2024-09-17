Sebastian Stan's life changes forever in the all-new dark comedy, A Different Man, but not in the way the actor's title character initially thinks. The latest audacious film from A24 and director Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man follows one man's quest to be accepted by the rest of the world, even though the only thing he should be accepting is himself. The main character Edward (Sebastian Stan) resents his current life due to his facial deformities, so he enrolls in a potentially life-changing procedure to change his appearance. The procedure is a success, but when a fellow actor named Oswald (Adam Pearson) begins stealing Edward's spotlight, he soon starts to think he made the wrong decision about getting that facial reconstruction surgery.

Since debuting at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, A Different Man has already garnered a very positive response from critics and audiences alike. Many have praised the performances of both Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, with their chemistry being considered one of the film's strongest elements. Collider's own Ross Bonaime had praise for the film as well in his review of A Different Man, describing the movie as an "audacious A24 thriller". To learn more about the acclaimed A24 film, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about A Different Man.

A Different Man is officially slated to debut on Friday, October 4, 2024. This follows the film's official premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2024, and a limited theatrical release on September 20, 2024.

6 Where Can You Watch 'A Different Man'?

A Different Man will be released exclusively in theaters starting October 4th, which shouldn't come as a surprise to A24 fans. That said, A Different Man will be going up against some stiff competition with Joker: Folie à Deux - the sequel to one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all-time. Also releasing that weekend is Saorise Ronan's new drama The Outrun. A Different Man will also be opening one week after Francis Ford Coppola's passion project Megalopolis, the Kate Winslet-led biopic Lee, and DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot.

Those hoping that A Different Man will get an eventual streaming release needn't worry. In December 2023, A24 and Max agreed to a multi-year deal to bring A24's vast array of award-winning films to the Max streaming platform. With that in mind, A Different Man should be making its way to Max some time after the film's theatrical run starts to wind down.

5 Does 'A Different Man' Have a Trailer?

The first trailer for A Different Man introduces audiences to the unique situation of Edward. For his entire life, Edward has held nothing but resentment towards the way that he looks, thinking that he'll never be able to fulfill his dream as an actor with his condition. After an accident, Edward is told that a new medical procedure can completely change his face to look like a stereotypical movie star. Edward thinks this is a miracle and things are going well at first, until he meets Oswald. Oswald has a similar condition to Edward, but unlike Edward, he embraces his appearance and his charisma and personality is enjoyed by all. This not only puts Edward at odds with Oswald, but it also makes Edward think that getting that medical procedure done might have been a mistake.

4 Who Stars in 'A Different Man'?

The cast of A Different Man is led by Sebastian Stan in the lead role. Stan is certainly best known for bringing to life Bucky Barnes, AKA The Winter Soldier, in numerous Marvel movies and shows, including but not limited to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan is also set to reprise the iconic character in the upcoming anti-hero team-up film, Thunderbolts*. Sebastian Stan's prestigious career outside the MCU also includes The Martian and I, Tonya.

Sebastian Stan will be acting opposite Adam Pearson, who has worked with director Aaron Schimberg before with 2018's Chained for Life. Unlike the prosthetics that Sebastian Stan wears earlier in the film, Adam Pearson's facial features are entirely natural. Pearson has a condition called neurofibromatosis, which causes tumor growths on his body. Despite his condition, Pearson has continued to be an activist for those who are unfairly treated for their physical appearance.

Also in the cast is Renate Reinsve as Ingrid. Reinsve is best known for her performances in The Worst Person in the World and Presumed Innocent. Reinsve is also set to co-star with Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård in the upcoming drama Sentimental Value.

3 What Is 'A Different Man' About?

The official plot synopsis of A Different Man reads as follows:

Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.

2 Who is Making 'A Different Man'?

A Different Man is directed, written, and executive produced by Aaron Schimberg. The upcoming A24 feature will be his third feature film, with Schimberg's previous work including Chained For Life and Go Down Death. In addition to starring in the film, Sebastian Stan will also be executive producing the film alongside Aaron Schimberg.

The rest of the crew for A Different Man also consists of:

Framed composer Umberto Smerilli

composer The Kitchen cinematographer Wyatt Garfield

cinematographer Bodies Bodies Bodies editor Taylor Levy

editor Resurrection production designer Anna Kathleen

production designer Mother Couch art director Emilia Spirito

1 What Other Films is A24 Releasing in 2024?

Even after releasing hits like Civil War and I Saw The TV Glow, A24 still has plenty of other exciting projects set for release by the end of 2024. You can find the full list of A24's remaining 2024 slate below:

A Different Man debuts in theaters on Friday, October 4, 2024.