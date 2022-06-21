Fresh off of the success of Sebastian Stan's role in Hulu's cannibalistic thriller, it looks like he is joining the cast of a new psychological thriller, this time from A24. Stan will be joined by Renate Reinsve, who has recently received her own wave of attention for her central role in The Worst Person in the World.

The new project will be called A Different Man, and it comes from filmmaker Aaron Schimberg. This is not the first time that Schimberg has made a film about facial differences. His 2018 film Chained for Life tells the story of a beautiful 1950s movie star who struggles to reconcile herself with the physical differences of her costar. Adam Pearson will also star in the film alongside Stan and Reinsve. Stan will star as Edward, a man seeking a new life and a fresh start after he undergoes facial reconstructive surgery. However, Edward will find it harder to get a fresh start than he had initially hoped after he becomes fixated on the man starring as him in his former life in a stage production.

This film also furthers Sebastian Stan's standing as an actor who undertakes complicated and sinister roles. He received overwhelming critical praise for his role in the Hulu's Fresh, in which he played a megalomaniacal cannibal and human-meat trader who has a penchant for abducting dating-app weary women and keeping them chained in his country house/surgical suite/bunker.

Image via Sundance

RELATED: 'Pam & Tommy' Video Reveals Lily James and Sebastian Stan's Unbelievable Transformations [Exclusive]

Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve is perhaps best known for her starring role as Julie in The Worst Person in the World, which followed the protagonist for four years of her life as she struggles in her love life and career path. The dramedy is the third film in the Oslo trilogy from Joachim Trier. Adam Pearson, who has previously collaborated with Schimberg on Chained for Life, will also star in the film. Pearson has neurofibromatosis, a condition that affects his physical appearance. He is involved in many outreach programs to prevent bullying of those with physical differences.

Along with A24, Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers of Killer Films will produce the film. Vanessa McDonnell of Grand Motel Films and Jason Reif will also produce. The film's star, Sebastian Stan will also executive produce the film. Filming on the project begins next month. Who knows what dark tinge Sebastian Stan will bring to the role.