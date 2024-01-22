The Big Picture A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan, has received strong reactions at the Sundance Film Festival with an 86% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie explores themes of self-image as a New York actor undergoes a transformative procedure.

Directed by Aaron Schimberg, the film will also compete at the Berlin Film Festival and is generating buzz within the industry.

From the looks of it, we already have one of the year’s first must-watch movies and it stars none other than Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame). A Different Man had its premiere during the Sundance Film Festival this week, and early screenings have elicited strong reactions from critics. The story is pretty unconventional: A New York actor with a notable facial distinction (Adam Pearson) undergoes a procedure to look like someone else.

It’s not hard to figure out one of the themes that A Different Man touches on: Self-image. The movie’s synopsis indicates that Edward (Stan) realizes his problems won’t magically disappear once his face gets changed, and the new image of the movie probably translates one of these moments of realization. In it, Stan looks flabbergasted at something in front of him that we’ll have to wait for a trailer or the full movie to discover what is.

The strong reactions have made the movie rank pretty high – it currently sits at an 86% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, but more reviews are certain to come in as the movie makes rounds in other film festivals and then opens wide in movie theaters. So far, however, A Different Man has been called “funny,” “thought-provoking,” “brilliant,” and with elements that might appeal to moviegoers who enjoy the works of Charlie Kaufman (I’m Thinking of Ending Things).

Who's The Team Behind 'A Different Man?'

Image via A24

A Different Man is directed by Aaron Schimberg, who previously helmed and wrote Chained For Life – which also stars Adam Pearson. The cast also features Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World). Aside from its debut on Sundance, the movie is also slated for competition at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, which takes place from February 15 to 24. If the reactions from festivalgoers keep the movie’s rating up, chances are we’ll hear about A Different Man all year long.

The Berlin Film Festival has announced today a full lineup of its slate of movies. Aside from A Different Man, the festival will screen titles like Another End (starring Gael García Bernal), Seven Veils (starring Amanda Seyfried), Small Things Like These (starring Cillian Murphy), A Traveler’s Needs (directed by Hong Sang-soo and starring Isabelle Huppert) and many others. You can check out the full list at the Berlin Film Festival official website.

A Different Man is yet to get a release date and trailer.