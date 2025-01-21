To many, Sebastian Stan's 2024 will be remembered for his portrayal of Donald Trump in the biopic The Apprentice. However, to others, it is his portrayal of Edward in Aaron Schimberg's A Different Man that should be receiving the most attention, with Stan already winning a Golden Globe for his performance. The movie tells the tale of the aforementioned Edward who, socially awkward thanks to neurofibromatosis that has manifested as a facial disfigurement, undergoes a revolutionary treatment to cure him. With a newfound confidence, Edward's life suddenly takes a drastic turn when he notices a former neighbor is writing a play about his life.

Also starring Renate Reinsve as Ingrid, C. Mason Wells as Carl, and Adam Pearson as Oswald – with the latter receiving much less awards buzz than he deserves – A Different Man is a thought-provoking character study and one of Stan's finest performances to date. Thanks to the film's strong word of mouth, including an impressive 92% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, A Different Man has continued to find success. The latest achievement from the movie comes in the form of streaming victory, with A Different Man officially top of Max's charts on January 19, 2025.

How Well Did 'A Different Man' Fare at the Box Office?

A Different Man's box office journey certainly doesn't fairly represent the movie's quality. Only receiving a limited theatrical release nationwide, headed by a 265 theater total for just seven days, the film managed to take just $654,000 in the U.S., with a further $487,000 in overseas markets at least helping the movie surpass the $1 million mark. This all comes despite strong critical reception, with many citing the movie as one of 2024's best.

Collider's own Ross Bonaime was one of many critics who were positive about the movie, saying in his review, "Schimberg’s exploration of identity and representation has the best of intentions, but the more audacious aspects of A Different Man often overwhelm the interesting themes at the center of the film. But the performances of Stan and Pearson and how they balance each other, and the questions that Schimberg is addressing, are certainly more than worthwhile to explore in this wild story." Nevertheless, the poor box office showing for A Different Man is a much easier pill to swallow in light of the film's streaming success.

A Different Man is officially top of Max's streaming charts. You can catch the movie on the streamer now.

7 10 A Different Man Release Date October 3, 2024 Director Aaron Schimberg Cast Sebastian Stan , Renate Reinsve , Adam Pearson , Miles G. Jackson , Patrick Wang , Neal Davidson Runtime 112 Minutes Studio(s) Killer Films , Grand Motel Films Distributor(s) A24 Expand

