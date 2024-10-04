In an era where cinematic storytelling continues to push boundaries, A Different Man emerges as a new and provocative dark comedy thriller from A24 that delves into the complexities of identity and physical appearance. Starring Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as a man who undergoes a transformative medical treatment that alters his appearance and behavior, the film examines the shifting perceptions of "normalcy." Alongside Adam Pearson, known for his powerful performances in films that challenge societal norms, A Different Man invites viewers to grapple with themes of acceptance, transformation, and the often harsh realities of being perceived as "different."

Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, who also wrote and directed the poignant 2019 drama film, Chained For Life, also starring Adam Pearson, this movie will address the brutal reality of life and how it feels to navigate certain situations when you feel like you aren’t “normal.” As audiences eagerly await the film’s wide release, many are left wondering: is A Different Man streaming? In this article, we’ll explore the film’s unique narrative, its critical reception, and where you can catch this thought-provoking tale.

A Different Man A man undergoes reconstructive surgery to escape his troubled past and takes on a new identity. As he becomes involved in a stage production inspired by his own life, he confronts his former self and grapples with the blurred lines between reality and performance. Release Date October 3, 2024 Director Aaron Schimberg Cast Sebastian Stan , Renate Reinsve , Adam Pearson , Miles G. Jackson , Patrick Wang , Neal Davidson Runtime 112 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Aaron Schimberg Studio(s) Killer Films , Grand Motel Films Distributor(s) A24 Expand

Is ‘A Different Man’ Streaming?

Not yet, the film will have a theatrical release well before it becomes available to stream, likely on Warner Bros. Discovery’s platform, Max, due to the output deal between A24 and HBO. Following the pattern of theatrical release dates compared to streaming releases on the platform, A Different Man will likely hit Max later this year. The indie powerhouse has undergone an exclusive multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery that includes over 100 A24 films from the production company being available on the streaming platform, Max.

A Different Man had a limited theatrical release on September 20, 2024, and recently received its wide theatrical release on October 4, 2024.

Is ‘A Different Man’ In Theaters?

Yes! A Different Man is currently exclusively in theaters for the time being. The film had a limited release last week and will have a wide release this coming weekend before moving to Max later in the year. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has gotten widely supportive responses, averaging an 86% score based on 70 critic’s reviews. A Different Man has also won two awards, from the Palm Springs International Film Festival for “Directors to Watch,” and the “Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance” at the Berlin International Film Festival. The movie is currently awaiting results for the Sitges Film Festival, for the category of “Best Feature Film,” which will occur on October 13, 2024.

You can purchase tickets for a local theater near you by using either of the two links below. Until this Friday, certain theaters may or may not be showing the film, but if you’re one of the lucky few, you might be able to watch it sooner than others!

Watch the Trailer for ‘A Different Man’

The trailer showcases the sometimes uncomfortable reality of living with medical conditions that can cause strangers to treat you differently. Sebastian Stan fully embodies his role in A Different Man as a person who struggles deeply with self-image and how they can be perceived in life, spurring him to agree to a medical procedure that will alter his life and personality moving forward.

Movies to Watch Before Seeing ‘A Different Man’

The Elephant Man (1980)

This David Lynch biographical drama is loosely based on the life of Joseph Merrick, a man who was born with a genetic disorder that caused him to develop physical abnormalities from a young age. In the film, the titular character’s name is “John” and is played by John Hurt (V for Vendetta). As a young man, John finds himself being abused and taken advantage of as a part of a Freak Show in London. There, he is discovered by a surgeon, Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins) who pays John’s “owner” to be allowed to bring John into the hospital for examination. Treves quickly learns that John is not unintelligent as he was told and has the capacity for speech and higher emotions. Due to John’s deformities, he is regarded with fear and abuse, often leading to getting chased and beaten by strangers on the street, and discrimination from the head of the hospital that Treves works at. Throughout these struggles, John also learns about the kindness of others and the joy that friendship can bring him when he is treated as an equal instead of a monster.

Wonder (2017)

This heartwarming film touches upon the reality of growing up as a child with obvious facial deformities. Starring Jacob Tremblay as August “Auggie” Pullman, a 10-year-old who has a rare facial deformity and is faced with the terrifying experience of attending a new school as he enters fifth grade after being homeschooled his entire life. Initially, he encounters bullying behaviors from his peers, but even more impactful on his life, he makes a friend he can trust and be himself with as an “ordinary person,” in his own words. Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts also star in this film as his loving parents who want nothing more than to protect their son. Tremblay has been known for his heartwrenching performances in films like the Academy Award-winning Room, or his spine-chilling portrayal of “the baseball boy,” from The Shining’s long-awaited sequel, Doctor Sleep, continuing his career as an upcoming actor in the new adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Life Of Chuck.

Chained for Life (2019)

Based on the 1958 film of the same name, Chained for Life also stars Adam Pearson, this film is a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of actors with physical deformities working on a horror film. Chained for Life tackles themes of beauty, deformity, and how society perceives physical differences, blending a thoughtful narrative with darker tones. The movie addresses the complexities of appearance and identity, much like A Different Man, but with a more nuanced and serious approach than the upcoming film.

