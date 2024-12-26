2024 has been an incredibly good year for Sebastian Stan, who has pushed himself as a performer with some rather demanding roles. Proving that hardwork and perseverance pays off, the actor has already generated plenty of award-season buzz for his leading parts in both A Different Man and The Apprentice. While we wait for information about when audiences can expect to find the latter on their favorite streaming platform, we now know that the former will find itself alongside a multitude of other A24 movies on Max next month. Beginning on January 17, Stan stans can tune into HBO’s streamer and see what all the buzz is about with the Aaron Schimberg-helmed production available for at-home viewing.

At its core, A Different Man is a movie about self acceptance, but it certainly isn’t a feel-good film by any means. The movie centers on Stan’s Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis who struggles in his everyday life and career as an actor due to his insecurities about his condition. After undergoing surgery that rids him of his affliction, Edward’s life is forever altered, and he lands the leading role in a play that his neighbor - and love interest - has written about his life. All of that changes when Oswald (Adam Pearson), a man with the same condition that Edward once had, shows up at the theater and quickly wins over the cast and crew with his charisma. Little by little, Oswald pieces together the life that Edward has tried to create for himself, leading to a one-sided feud.

Filling out the production’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), C. Mason Wells (Between the Temples), Michael Shannon (The Flash), Charlie Korsmo (Hook), Owen Kline (The Squid and the Whale) and Patrick Wang (In the Family). The movie was the latest to hail from filmmaker Schimberg, who previously helmed 2019’s Chained for Life, which also featured Pearson in a leading role.

A Different Role for Sebastian Stan