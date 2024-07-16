The Big Picture Sebastian Stan shines in A24's A Different Man trailer, earning critical praise for his poignant performance.

The trailer explores identity vs. perception as Stan's character undergoes surgery.

Stan's impressive filmography includes roles in Pam & Tommy, and the upcoming title The Apprentice.

The trailer for A24's next eye-catching project, A Different Man, has been released and showcases the brilliant Sebastian Stan in all his award-winning glory. For his role as Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis who undergoes pioneering surgery, Stan won the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin International Film Festival, with the movie itself nominated for the coveted Golden Bear. This came following the movie's official premiere at Sundance, which saw the black comedy receive plenty of critical praise, including from Collider's very own Ross Bonaime. A Different Man is slated for a September 20, 2024, US release date.

The trailer is a bittersweet reminder of identity versus perception, with Stan's Edward initially relieved to finally be free of his ailment. However, after the surgery is complete, Edward's perception of himself changes, looking back on his old identity through the lens of the man playing him on stage. Stan shines in the trailer, with his ability to find a depth of feeling in each fleeting look, perfectly capturing the whirlwind complexities of Edward's mind. Supported by a beautifully melancholic score, the trailer promises a twisted, poignant examination of the quirks of life in typically A24 fashion.

Sebastian Stan Is No Stranger to Critically Acclaimed Performances

Beyond the praise for A Different Man's intricate narrative and penchant for the darkly comic, it is Stan's lead performance that has won the admiration of early critical reception. Stan himself is no stranger to critically acclaimed performances, with his impressive filmography to date including turns in some widely-praised roles. Known first for playing Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl and Mad Hatter in Once Upon a Time, Stan's next venture would see him claim his first major nomination, earning a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries at the 2013 Critics' Choice Television Awards for his work in Political Animals. Stan is perhaps most fondly recognized for his starring role as Tommy Lee in the Hulu hit Pam & Tommy, which saw him claim nominations for a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Award.

More recently, Stan has caught attention thanks to his starring role as Donald Trump in the biographical drama, The Apprentice, which sees the actor take on the former President's early years in business. The movie has so far been caught up in plenty of controversy after making its debut at Cannes, with its final release heavily anticipated by intrigued potential audiences.

The official trailer for A Different Man has been released. You can catch star Sebastian Stan's leading role in Pam & Tommy right now on Hulu.

