It's quite possible the Bishop Grimoire was used to bewitch viewers on Netflix the last three weeks. Whatever the reason, A Discovery of Witches has been high on the list of shows to watch for subscribers since it dropped on the streaming service August 19th. The show, based on the book series by Deborah Harkness, has stayed in the Top 10 Shows in the U.S. for Netflix for the last 3 weeks straight. The show thus far has peaked at #4 and currently sits at #8, fluctuating anywhere in between. The television series was one of 13 AMC Originals that dropped onto the streaming service alongside shows like Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Fear the Walking Dead.

The three-season series follows a witch, Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and a vampire, Matthew de Clermont (Matthew Goode) in what's often been branded as Twilight for adults to readers and viewers alike. Diana is a Yale professor studying in the illustrious Oxford's Bodleian Library when she discovers a manuscript thought to be lost to time. Her magical connection to the manuscript, Ashmole 782, sets off a series of events that draws the attention of the ancient vampire, Matthew. In order to protect Diana and the manuscript from falling into the wrong hands, Matthew and Diana must set off to his ancestral home in France: Sept-Tours. With the help of her aunts back in upstate New York, Sarah Bishop (Alex Kingston) and Emily Mather (Valerie Pettiford), Diana navigates finding the ancient manuscript, re-learning her magic, and falling in love in a forbidden romance.

A Discovery of Witches is a Bewitching Adaptation of a Beloved Book Series

Close

Each season follows a book from the original 'All Souls' Trilogy by Deborah Harkness: A Discovery of Witches, Shadow of Night, and The Book of Life. Fans of the original book series get to see elements introduced earlier, such as the actual site of The Congregation in Venice, that were yet to be seen due to the book series being told primarily through Diana's first person point of view. In the books, there are occasional interludes in third person needed to further the plot. Such interludes become especially needed in the second book (and season) after some... enchanted time travel gets involved.

Fans get to see their favorite side characters expanded upon as well. We see more of the de Clermont family apart from their interactions with Diana and Matthew. This includes the de Clermont matriarch Ysabeua de Clermont, played by Lindsay Duncan. Collider's own Kelcie Mattson touching on the storied de Clermont family, saying they're actually better than the Cullens. Those that have read the fourth book in the continuation of the series, Times Convert, know Marcus Whitmore (Edward Bluemel) and Phoebe Taylor's romance well. It's not mentioned much in the books, but in the show fans get to see their romance from date one and beyond.

A Discovery of Witches has been touted by fans for some time now as a faithful adaptation of the books. The changes, expansions, exclusions, all make sense in a way that enriches the watching experience for fans who hold the book series near and dear.

You can watch all three seasons of A Discovery of Witches on Netflix now.

A Discovery of Witches Diana Bishop, historian and witch, accesses Ashmole 782 and knows she must solve its mysteries. She is offered help by the enigmatic Matthew Clairmont, but he's a vampire and witches should never trust vampires. Release Date January 17, 2019 Cast Matthew Goode , Teresa Palmer , Edward Bluemel , Valarie Pettiford , Alex Kingston , Owen Teale Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Bad Wolf Characters By Deborah Harkness Production Company Bad Wolf, Sky UK Story By Deborah Harkness Number of Episodes 25 Streaming Service(s) AMC+ Expand

