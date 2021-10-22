The third and final chapter of the fantasy saga A Discovery of Witches is fast approaching and AMC and Shudder delivered an action-packed trailer teasing what's to come. Following Season 2 which ends with the gruesome and stunning death of Emily Mather at the hands of Peter Knox, something the trailer is all too ready to remind us of, Season 3 plans to address the repercussions of Knox's actions and the consequences of bringing the offspring of a vampire and a witch into the magical world.

In the trailer, we're introduced to a now-pregnant Diana Bishop who now has a massive target on her back due to the sheer power of her and vampire Matthew Clairmont's children. It's a grave violation of the Covenant's rules that forbid the union of witches and vampires, the magical world's equivalent of the Montagues and Capulets, and one that looks to spark an all-out war.

At the same time, the duo is seeking revenge against Knox for killing Mather, a mother figure in Deborah's life. If that all wasn't enough, they still have the Book of Life in their hands and want to unravel its mysteries in spite of the looming threats. It's a convergence of problems that will push Diana's powers to their limits as she's now fully entrenched in the world of the supernatural.

A Discovery of Witches draws from Deborah Harkness's All Souls Trilogy and follows Diana Bishop, a historian and descendent of witches who gets dragged back to the world of magic following her discovery of a magical book in Oxford's Bodleian Library. With the help of a vampire and professor of genetics named Matthew Clairmont, she dedicates herself to uncovering the mysteries within the book, traveling through time and space to do so. Due to their forbidden union, the pair are constantly at risk of attack from forces of the magical world, a problem that comes to a head in the third book The Book of Life which Season 3 is adapted from.

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode star as Diana and Matthew, respectively. The show features a large ensemble cast with Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys, and Parker Sawyers. Sky UK's Zai Barett commissioned the series which has Kara Manley as the executive producer from Sky Studios and Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Deborah Harkness, Lisa Holdsworth, and Helen Raynor executive producing for Bad Wolf, the maker of the show.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 premieres on AMC+, Shudder, and Sundance Now in January 2022. In the meantime, check out the trailer below for a look at what awaits our star-crossed witch and vampire pair:

