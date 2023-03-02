It's a story known by many fans the world over. In November 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special hit the airwaves for 98 glorious minutes of '70s variety show goofiness with just enough Star Wars thrown into the mix that it would satisfy the audience transported to the Galaxy Far, Far Away for the first time one year prior. Audience response was...mixed, to put it lightly, and the special never re-aired. Though it only ever had the one broadcast, however, the infamy of the special lives on to this day. But how well-remembered is it, really?

The upcoming documentary, A Disturbance in The Force, aims to answer that question and explore how the special as a whole came to be. The first trailer, released ahead of the film's March 11 premiere at SXSW, shows a host of celebrity panelists, including Seth Green, Weird Al Yankovic, and Taran Killam, reflecting back on the quirky chapter in the grand history of Star Wars.

While the trailer doesn't include any footage of the Special itself — which the Darth Vader-esque narrator tells us was on request from the Emperor himself — it does contain clips featuring Donnie and Marie Osmond dressed as Luke and Leia during an episode of their variety show, which much like the Holiday Special, seems to be an exercise in '70s camp.

Image via Lucasfilm

While the Holiday Special is often the butt of very easy jokes, its ongoing legacy cannot be overlooked. The film marked the first ever appearance of Boba Fett, in the animated segment The Faithful Wookie, which is available to watch now on Disney+. It also gave rise to the Wookiee holiday of "Life Day," which appears across Star Wars media, including the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

A Disturbance in the Force premieres March 11 at SXSW. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below: