Tyler Perry’s Netflix Movie ‘A Fall from Grace’ Teased in First Trailer & Images

A new year brings a new Tyler Perry project. The filmmaker’s first 2020 title is A Fall from Grace, a romantic thriller with a legal drama slant and an undercurrent of violence. The first trailer is less of a mood-setter and more of a condensed plot synopsis, but if you’re a fan of Perry’s work, it should be on your radar.

The Netflix movie boasts a cast and creative team composed largely of people of color, including cinematographer Terrence Laron Burke (BlacKkKlansman). Now that’s certainly not a first for a Perry production but it’s still pretty rare in Hollywood at large. Netflix is trying to change that metric as part of its Strong Black Lead contingent of projects; keep ’em comin’!

Perry writes, directs, and stars in A Fall from Grace, also starring Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, and Mehcad Brooks, with Academy Award-nominee Cicely Tyson. Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace arrives on Netflix on January 17th; add it to your watch-list here and check out the trailer, images, and poster below: