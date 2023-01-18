Netflix has just released a new image from their upcoming new romantic comedy, A Family Affair. The new image gives us a glimpse into the star-studded new comedy, which is set to be released to the streaming app on November 17, 2023.

A Family Affair tells the story of a young and ambitious woman named Zara, who works as an assistant to the narcissistic movie star Chris Cole. When Cris Cole's womanizing, thoughtless ways finally wear Zara down, she decides to quit on a whim. However, she will soon find that her attempt to cut ties with the movie star might have been for nothing, as he has started dating her widowed mother. The film promises to be a hilarious exploration of the complications of love, sex, and identity.

The film stars Joey King as Zara. King has an extensive history with Netflix, having starred in the incredibly popular The Kissing Booth series of movies. Zac Efron takes on the role of Chris Cole. He previously starred in the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which he played the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. Nicole Kidman stars as Zara's recently widowed mother. She previously worked with Ryan Murphy on the Netflix film The Prom.

The new image, released today, shows all three stars in their respective roles. Kidman is shown in a white jacket and bejeweled top, she stands beside her new, and famous lover Chris Cole, Efron, as she is confronted by her daughter. Both Kidman and Efron are dressed in formal wear, looking quite at home in the banquet hall setting. Opposite the handsome pair is a casually dressed Zara, played by King, whose loose, wavy hair flows down her back. She wears a jacket, jeans, and a confused expression on her face. It certainly isn't easy to find out that your professional nightmare has just taken a very personal turn. Also starring in the film, though not pictured in the new image, are Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

A Family Affair is directed by Richard LaGravenese, who previously directed P.S. I Love You, Freedom Writers, and Water for Elephants. In addition to directing the film, LaGravenese also wrote the film alongside Carrie Solomon. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Alyssa Altman.

A Family Affair will be released on Netflix on November 17, 2023.