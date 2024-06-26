Netflix has officially mastered the romantic comedy. While the streaming giant first served a delicious slate of holiday rom-coms like the A Christmas Prince films, it has since expanded its original feel-good content with hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and most recently Mother of the Bride, starring Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields. These additions have made the platform a go-to for the genre, with countless movie sites ranking what viewers believe are the must-see meet-cutes in the catalog.

Continuing to fuel Netflix's romantic comedy renaissance is their upcoming release A Family Affair, which explores themes of complicated dating dynamics, family conflicts, and what it means to allow the people you love most in the world to live the life they desire. The film's release date is finally drawing near, and its hilarious premise, combined with its all-star cast, is sure to make the flick another success for the streaming service. For all the information we know about A Family Affair, including plot points, casting, and the creative team behind the camera, check out the answers to the big questions below.

A Family Affair premieres June 28, 2024. The movie will be released exclusively on Netflix. The romantic comedy was previously scheduled to release on Netflix on November 17, 2023, but was ultimately pushed back due to the dual WGA and SAG strikes last summer. Subscriptions for Netflix start at $6.99 a month and go up to $22.99 a month, depending on your plan. A Family Affair joins an exciting summer movie lineup for the streaming service, including Hit Man starring Glen Powell, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F with Eddie Murphy, and the Jennifer Lopez-led sci-fi action flick Atlas.

Is There a Trailer for 'A Family Affair'?

The trailer for A Family Affair premiered on May 29. The preview introduces us to Zara as she makes the startling discovery that her mother, Brooke, is sleeping with her boss, Chris. Chaos and hilarity ensue.

Who Stars in 'A Family Affair'?

A Family Affair has an incredible cast, including three Academy Award-winning actresses. Taking on the leads of the film are Nicole Kidman and Joey King, who play mother and daughter, respectively. King is best known for playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard opposite Patricia Arquette in the Hulu true-crime series The Act, for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. This isn't King's first time starring in a Netflix film, as she has been the leading lady in the streamer's three Kissing Booth films. Most recently, King starred as Halina Kurc in the Hulu miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones opposite Logan Lerman.

In addition to winning an Academy Award for her role in the 2003 drama The Hours, Nicole Kidman has won six Golden Globe Awards for projects like The Others, Moulin Rouge!, and Big Little Lies. A 2024 recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kidman's roles include Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, Atlanna in the Aquaman movies, Suzanna Stone in To Die For, and Queen Gudrún in The Northman.

Co-starring with King and Kidman is Zac Efron, who shot to fame after starring in the Disney Channel movie High School Musical. Efron is another recent recipient of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and his most recent film, The Iron Claw, gathered terrific reviews from critics. Efron's other credits include Ricky Stanicky, the Neighbors movies, and The Greatest Showman.

Kathy Bates plays Brooke's mother A Family Affair, making her the second Academy Award winner in the cast. Bates won her Oscar for her role in Misery, where she played crazed superfan Annie Wilkes in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. Bates's other projects include Titanic, On the Basis of Sex, Midnight in Paris, and Dragonfly.

Rounding out the main cast of A Family Affair is Liza Koshy. A successful content creator, Koshy's YouTube videos have gathered around three billion views, with over twenty-five million subscribers to her name. After her online presence took off, Koshy added acting to her resume, with her previous credits including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken, Good Burger 2, and Players.

Additional actors credited in the film are Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Gissette Valentin (Will Trent), and Olivia Macklin (The Young Pope).

What Is 'A Family Affair' About?

Image Via Netflix

A Family Affair tells the story of a young woman named Zara who has spent the last two years working as a personal assistant to the self-obsessed and unbearably high-maintenance Chris Cole. When Zara catches her mother, Brooke hooking up with Chris, her entire life is turned upside-down as she does everything she can to break the two up. Zara seeks solace in her grandmother (Bates), who attempts to teach Zara that mothers are people, too.

The film's official synopsis from Netflix reads:

When Zara (Joey King) quits her job as the personal assistant to Hollywood heartthrob Chris Cole (Zac Efron), she unwittingly sets the stage for a chance encounter between Chris and her famous writer mom, Brooke (Nicole Kidman). It’s only a matter of hours before Brooke and Chris realize they have an undeniable chemistry, which leads to laugh-out-loud consequences as Zara’s egocentric boss attempts to woo her incredulous mother. This multigenerational, coming-of-age romantic comedy follows each character as they face the tangled complications of love, sex, and identity.

Who Is Making 'A Family Affair'?

Image via Netflix.

A Family Affair is directed by Richard LaGravenese, whose previous films include Freedom Writers, Behind the Candelabra, and Beautiful Creatures.

Executive produced by Michelle Morrissey (Planet of the Apes), additional producers for A Family Affair include Alyssa Altman, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Joe Roth, the team behind the recent romantic comedy, Anyone But You. Roth and Kirschenbaum's production company, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, is no stranger to working with Netflix, as they were behind the recent release Damsel starring Millie Bobbie Brown. Their additional productions include Fast X, as well as the Prime original series Panic.

Additional crewmembers for A Family Affair include writer Carrie Solomon, production designer Desma Murphy (The Fabelmans), and cinematographer Don Burgess (Forrest Gump).