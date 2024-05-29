The Big Picture Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King star in the first trailer for Netflix's A Family Affair.

King's character faces a dilemma as her mom falls for her arrogant boss, played by Efron.

Director Richard LaGravenese brings big names like Shirley MacLaine, Kathy Bates, and Liza Koshy for a star-studded cast in the upcoming Netflix release.

After years and years of watching older male characters carry on romantic relationships with women half their age, 2024 is finally the year when the tables turn. Following the successful release of Prime Video’s The Idea of You, Netflix has a similar story on the way through the Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King-led A Family Affair. The movie could easily be seen as a coming-of-age tale for a multitude of different generations, as the three main cast members all feel the growing pains of life when an unexpected romance blossoms. Today, we’re getting the first trailer for the highly-anticipated star-studded film, which also features the iconic Kathy Bates in a supporting role.

King's Zara is stuck in a nightmare situation in the official trailer for A Family Affair after her arrogant movie star boss Chris (Efron) decides to pursue a romantic relationship with her mom (Kidman). Although she knows him as an immature, stuck-up diva, Zara can't sway her mother's decision to dive fully into the relationship. Finding sparks in an unexpected place, Kidman's character quickly falls head over heels for the celebrity and sees a different man than the one her daughter's been describing. Worried that Chris will hurt her parent and best friend, Zara begins to see her mom in an entirely different light and tries to come to a place of acceptance for her mother's happiness - even if it's with the man she hates most in this world.

Who’s Behind ‘A Family Affair’?

The movie is the latest to come from filmmaker Richard LaGravenese, who previously helmed projects including the cinematic adaptation of the hit musical The Last Five Years, P.S. I Love You, and Freedom Writers. While LaGravenese holds a slew of critically acclaimed credits for writing, he passed the pen over to Carrie Solomon who makes her feature-length writing debut with A Family Affair, having previously worked in the writers’ room for Paramount+’s The Good Fight. Whereas the Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine-led The Idea of You started as a piece of fan-fiction work (rumored to be about Harry Styles) by Robinne Lee, A Family Affair is approaching the age-gap love story from a different angle. Still, both men hold positions of power, as Galitzine played an uber-famous pop star and Efron as a well-known actor.

As we mentioned at the top, the casting team behind A Family Affair wasted zero opportunities in bringing the biggest names in the biz along for the ride. Filling out the rest of the ensemble cast are the legendary Shirley MacLaine (Steel Magnolias) and Liza Koshy (Players).

Check out the debut trailer for A Family Affair above and catch it on Netflix when it arrives on June 28.

A Family Affair (2024) When an elderly matriarch summons her extended family for a grand reunion, the gathering unearths unresolved conflicts and buried secrets among the clan. As relatives from various generations clash and reconcile, the family navigates through emotional discoveries and the power of familial ties. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Richard La Gravenese Cast Joey King , Nicole Kidman , Zac Efron , Kathy Bates , Liza Koshy , Sherry Cola , Gissette Valentin , Olivia Macklin Main Genre Comedy Writers Carrie Solomon Producer Alyssa Altman, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth Production Company Roth/Kirschenbaum Films

