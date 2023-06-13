For many decades now, the LGBTQIA+ community has come together to celebrate Pride Month in June, a time of festivity in commemoration of the Stonewall riots of 1969, a crucial moment in the history of queer liberation. Pride Month is a great time to honor significant achievements in cinema that have worked to progress LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility, one of the most iconic of recent years being the historic triumphs of the Chilean film, A Fantastic Woman, at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, A Fantastic Woman stars singer and actress Daniela Vega as Marina, a transgender woman navigating the sudden death of her lover in modern-day Santiago. The film powerfully platforms the marginalized social and legal treatment of trans identities in Chile while also capturing Marina's beautiful and persevering spirit.

At the core of A Fantastic Woman, Vega shines in the role of Marina Vidal, an aspiring classical singer who has just moved in with her lover, Onetto (played by prominent Chilean actor Eugenio Francisco Reyes Morandé from The Club and Neruda). After an evening of birthday celebrations, Onetto is stricken with an unknown medical emergency. Marina rushes him to the hospital, but Onetto dies shortly after his arrival due to an aneurysm. In the wake of his unexpected death, Marina is left in a shocked state of mourning while also facing a myriad of questions from both the police and Onetto's ex-wife and son, who cannot accept the healthy and nurturing nature of Marina and Onetto's relationship. As A Fantastic Woman plays out in the fashion of a near-operatic odyssey, Marina faces her grief alone and attempts to pick up the pieces of her life without her late lover, all while pushing to attend Onetto's funeral ceremony, which she has been forbidden to attend.

Daniela Vega Gives an Extraordinary Breakthrough Performance in ‘A Fantastic Woman'

Vega was initially brought onto A Fantastic Woman by Lelio as a consultant, but as they worked together, the director realized that Vega was the star he was searching for and offered her the role of Marina. Before the film, Vega had a background in theater acting and had been in one other feature, making her starring role in A Fantastic Woman even more impressive. Vega appears as Marina in almost every frame of the film, which maintains a hyper-focus on the everyday obstacles of her life, complicated by her experience as a trans woman in a society that devalues her identity. As the movie shifts tones from romance to tragedy to social realist drama with splashes of surrealism, Vega's performance also requires many metamorphoses, which she can earnestly handle primarily through the interiority of expression and physicality since the screenplay does not rely on a surplus of dialogue.

'A Fantastic Woman' Makes History at the Oscars

A Fantastic Woman made its world premiere in the early months of 2017 at the Berlin Film Festival where it won the Best Screenplay award and took home the Teddy Award, the festival's prize for movies focused on LGBTQIA+ themes and perspectives. Days after the film's premiere, which garnered delighted reviews from critics and audiences, it was purchased by Sony Pictures Classics for distribution in North America, a company well-known for its success with getting international titles into the conversation for year-end awards. A Fantastic Woman reappeared on the fall circuit at high-profile festivals, including Telluride, TIFF, and BFI London, where it continued to circulate positive word-of-mouth buzz. As 2018 began, A Fantastic Woman established its position in the Best International Film race at nearly every major film award ceremony before becoming Chile's second-ever nominee in that category at the Academy Awards.

On Oscars night, the iconic EGOT winner Rita Moreno presented the award for Best International Film, giving a gleeful cheer as she announced A Fantastic Woman's historic win. In his acceptance speech, Lelio thanked Vega for serving as the primary source of inspiration for the movie. Later in the evening, Vega returned to the stage to introduce Sufjan Stevens' performance of his Best Song nominee Mystery of Love, marking another moment in history, as this was the first time a transgender person ever presented at the Academy Awards in the ceremony's (at the time) 90-year history.

The Enduring Impact of ‘A Fantastic Woman'

A Fantastic Woman reaches far beyond its achievement as Chile's first Academy Award winner for Best International Picture; the film captures its subject's experience and communicates it to the viewer, giving a powerful impression of Marina's life as a transgender woman and the barriers she faces in society. After premiering in its home country, A Fantastic Woman initiated further dialogue surrounding gender identity and LGBTQIA+ rights. The country's Gender Identity Law was put into effect in 2018 –– a year after A Fantastic Woman was released –– which protects the right for citizens to legally identify by their desired name and gender. Before the law, this right was only granted to citizens who had received gender-affirming procedures and surgeries. Much less consequential but still significant, the film's win at the Oscars showed much-needed growth within the Academy's voting body, two years after Eddie Redmayne (a cisgender male actor) infamously received a Best Actor nomination for portraying Lili Elbe, a pioneer of trans history, in The Danish Girl. While trans visibility in popular culture has a long way to go before reaching parity, these motions are meaningful in moving in the right direction.

Lelio's outstanding accomplishments with A Fantastic Woman extend far past skillful direction and nuanced writing to showcase Vega's star power and perspective as a modern and tenacious woman, creating a film that is just as touching as it is illuminating. One of his most splendid works, A Fantastic Woman, is an excellent introduction point to Lelio's prolific filmography, which often explores women who are just as fascinating and intricate as Marina. Even just six years after its introduction to the world, A Fantastic Woman has already contributed immensely to LGBTQIA+ perspectives in cinematic history.