You want a free Tom Cruise 1990s classic movie? You can't HANDLE a free Tom Cruise 1990s classic movie. A Few Good Men is one of this month's free films that has landed on Vizio's WatchFree+ platform, which means you can check it out right now. The film centers on the court-martial of two U.S. Marines accused of murdering a fellow soldier at the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

Cruise stars as Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, joined by Demi Moore’s Lieutenant Commander Joanne Galloway and Kevin Pollak’s Lieutenant Sam Weinberg, as they defend Lance Corporal Harold W. Dawson (Wolfgang Bodison) and Private First Class Louden Downey (James Marshall). The accused face dishonorable discharge if convicted of the crime, but as the trial progresses, the story starts to look into how rigid institutional loyalty can cloud judgment, leading individuals to prioritize a “code” over personal morality, often with devastating consequences.

Lurking in the background is Jack Nicholson's Colonel Nathan Jessup, whose iron grip on the Navy has forced the Marines into following that code before the law itself. The film builds to an explosive climax that sees Kaffee go head-to-head with Jessup in court, culminating in one of the most iconic lines in cinema history: "You can’t handle the truth!".

Is 'A Few Good Men' Worth Seeing?

With an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, A Few Good Men remains one of the most respected legal dramas ever made. Aaron Sorkin's script, adapted from his own play three years earlier, is razor sharp and the cast brought their A-game to proceedings. It's even got A-listers in supporting roles, like Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon, which just adds an air of cool to the film. Rob Reiner's direction is also on point.

Nicholson is usually known for his campy, over the top performances in films, but in this one, he has a restrained and sinister energy to him until he finally reaches his boiling point in the final moments. It's an all-time great villainous performance and earned Nicholson an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Cruise at the time had been busy proving himself as a dramatic actor with films like Born on the Fourth of July and The Color of Money, and this was another example of his ongoing maturity as an actor, as he went face to face with Nicholson, one of the greatest actors in American history, and more than held his own.

A Few Good Men is available to stream for free now on Vizio's WatchFree+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite films and television shows.

Watch on Vizio WatchFree+