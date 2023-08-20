The Big Picture A Fish Called Wanda faced challenges with its odd title and premise, but its Monty Python connection and comedic brilliance helped it become a classic.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline may not have been obvious choices for comedy, but they delivered as comedic actors alongside John Cleese and Michael Palin.

Despite tough competition from other blockbuster films, A Fish Called Wanda's strong word of mouth and irresistible humor propelled it to success.

On July 15, 1988, one of the most unique and hilarious films of the decade debuted and quite frankly, most of us weren't sure quite what to make of it based on the promotion, eclectic ensemble cast, and a name like A Fish Called Wanda. When you see names like John Cleese and Michael Palin, you immediately think of the brilliance of Monty Python's Flying Circus. As one-third of the legendary comedy group, Cleese and Palin have combined for some of the zaniest and wildest moments in the history of the franchise, including the legendary "Dead Parrot" sketch.

So when we were greeted with ads about a new movie that would be written by Cleese and star both himself, Palin, and two up more dramatic American actors in Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline for a British comedy, it might have been a little too much to get our head around. But once audiences did see it, the film shot up the charts and hit number 1 at the box office after 10 weeks in theaters. Most movies are either gone or, at the very least, running out the clock after two and a half months on the big screen. So what got the snowball rolling down the hill until we were left with a comedy classic?

An Odd Title and Strange Premise Didn't Help 'A Fish Called Wanda'

We like our fish films to have shorter titles like Jaws and Finding Nemo. So when a movie with the very Cleesian title of A Fish Called Wanda came upon the radar of audiences, we didn't know what to think. This was the late '80s after all, and this is a movie about a bunch of screwballs from both England and America and a jewel heist gone terribly wrong. Kline and Curtis play a couple of misfit con artists who are trying to steal diamonds from a mark that Curtis is becoming close with. But when the diamonds fall into the hands of the wrong people, Cleese's Archie Leach finds himself becoming the new target of the American grifters and all manner of chaos ensues trying to find the precious stones. Cleese can't help but be taken in by the charming Wanda (Curtis), resulting in an unlikely love story. It all has a very Monty Python-esque feel to it, and while the comedy that the group had produced had already proven to be comedy gold like The Life of Brian and Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this was starring just part of that group.

Plus, for all its greatness, Monty Python was still considered an acquired taste for many, especially a relatively uninformed American audience that wasn't familiar with the sketch comedy group. So it was fighting an uphill battle from the very beginning. But as far as Cleese was concerned, it was all very cut and dry, summing up the film quickly and with his typical whimsical fashion, he offered, “It’s basically about this very attractive, dashing, debonair, and dare I say, rather sexy English lawyer who finishes up with diamonds worth $20 million bucks and a girl called Jamie Lee Curtis.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline had established bona fides in the industry but were far from well-known comedic players. After making a name for herself as a scream queen in the horror genre with roles in the Halloween franchise, Prom Night, and Terror Train, she moved seamlessly into a laugh-out-loud movie called Trading Places opposite another rising star in Eddie Murphy. Kline made his big screen debut in Sophie's Choice in 1982 and then rose to fame in both dramas like The Big Chill and Westerns like Silverado. But in 1988, neither Curtis nor Kline were obvious choices to play opposite the two British funnymen. Apparently, we were going to have to see it to believe it, and boy did they deliver the goods.

'A Fish Called Wanda' Had to Compete with 'Die Hard,' 'Dirty Harry,' and 'Coming to America'

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the summer of 1988, the summer blockbusters with the biggest A-listers seemed to be coming out of the woodwork. There were some very big and very good movies that A Fish Called Wanda was competing with for our money. Between May and September of that year, tiny little films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Coming to America, Big, Rambo III, and Kevin Costner's Bull Durham were grabbing huge audiences and the lion's share of the box office. On its opening weekend alone, A Fish Called Wanda was going toe-to-toe with an impressive slate including the sensation that was Die Hard, Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry entry The Dead Pool, and the rerelease of Bambi from Disney.

These are some heavy hitters that the unknown comedy from Britain was dealing with from the outset. Leapfrogging projects with names like Bruce Willis, Eastwood, Disney, Costner, Murphy, and Sylvester Stallone were clearly going to take some time. A week later, Arnold Schwarzenegger threw his hat into the ring with Red Heat as did Robert De Niro in the road trip dramedy Midnight Run. Almost every huge name working in Hollywood at the time was releasing a film in the summer of 1988, and even if A Fish Called Wanda had a very clear and transparent premise with big names, it still would have to have waited out the pure star power of the competition.

Word of Mouth Helped ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ Get to the Top

According to a piece in Vanity Fair, the film took Cleese and director Charles Crichton five years to write and originally had a much darker tone which didn't test well with audiences, the undeniable chemistry between the leads and the hilariously offbeat performances of all four of the main stars in the revamped version proved to be too funny and fun to ignore for long. On the weekend of September 16-18, A Fish Called Wanda finally scaled a very steep box-office mountain and became the biggest film in the world taking in an impressive $2.5 million. After taking ten weeks to make it to the summit, it only stayed there for one week, but the journey from opening in three theaters to $155,000 to topping the film industry on the way to a haul of over $62 million is a great story about a film that was too strong to hold down. It simply would not be denied and is an absolute outlier in terms of staying power that continued on an upward trajectory for more than two months.