Most filmmakers often gain acclaim by tackling a certain genre of film, and Sergio Leone is no exception. Leone is best known for his work on Spaghetti Westerns, a Western film that was often shot in Europe on the cheap, then brought back to the United States. One of the most influential Spaghetti Westerns is A Fistful of Dollars, starring Clint Eastwood as a mysterious gunslinger who defends a small town from two groups of feuding bandits. A Fistful of Dollars is a major landmark in cinema; not only did it cement the Spaghetti Western as a major genre in film, but it also catapulted Eastwood to stardom.

What most viewers don't know is that A Fistful of Dollars is based on another film: Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo. Kurosawa's work has influenced everything from Star Wars to Spike Lee, and it wasn't the first time a Western pulled from his work. After all, The Magnificent Seven owes a major debt to Kurosawa's action masterpiece Seven Samurai. However, the biggest difference when it comes to Yojimbo and A Fistful of Dollars is that Leone was sued by Toho Films due to a deal he signed.

Sergio Leone Was Sued for Failing To Credit Kurosawa in 'A Fistful of Dollars'

The source of Toho's lawsuit against Leone was due to a matter of credit. Kurosawa drew inspiration for Yojimbo from The Glass Key, a noir film based on the novel of the same name by Dashiell Hammett. This technically made Yojimbo an adaptation, meaning that anyone who made a film based on it would have to give Kurosawa credit. Leone's producers failed to credit Kurosawa, which Kurosawa was quick to point out. Leone told American Film Magazine in 1984:

"I come right after the letter L in the director's repertory, in fact a few entries before my friend Mario Monicelli and right after Alexander Korda, Stanley Kubrick, and Akira Kurosawa, who signed his name to the superb 'Yojimbo,' inspired by an American detective novel, while I was inspired by his film in the making of 'A Fistful of Dollars.' My producer wasn't all that bright. He forgot to pay Kurosawa for the rights."

The case was reportedly settled out of court, though it cost Leone 15% of the international sales from A Fistful of Dollars along with additional penalty fees. Kurosawa even took the time to write Leone a personal letter, saying "Signor Leone, I have just had the chance to see your film. It is a very fine film, but it is my film. Since Japan is a signatory of the Berne Convention on the international copyright, you must pay me." Leone didn't seem to take things too personally, saying, "That is my place in cinema history."

How Do 'A Fistful of Dollars' and 'Yojimbo' Differ?

Both Yojimbo and A Fistful of Dollars share the same basic premise: a mysterious stranger (Eastwood's "Man With No Name" and Toshiro Mifune's wandering swordsman, respectively) walks into a town besieged by warring gangs. In order to bring peace to said town, the stranger pits both gangs against each other, letting them thin out their forces before he dispatches both leaders. Where the films differ is in the characterization of their respective protagonists. Mifune's character does have a name, of sorts: he calls himself "Sanjuro" — which is Japanese for "30 years old" — and he chooses to take care of the bandits running the small town because their war is harming innocents. Sanjuro also tends to be rather stoic, speaking only when necessary and keeping his words brief. In contrast, the Man With No Name is possessed of a dry wit and decides to wipe out the smugglers plaguing the town of San Miguel so that he can take their gold.

Yojimbo and A Fistful of Dollars also change up their respective finales. When Sanjuro confronts one of the gang leaders, Ushitora (Kyū Sazanka), the odds seem grim — not only does Ushitora have strength in numbers, but he also carries a pistol, which was a rare weapon back in feudal times. Sanjuro manages to turn the odds in his favor by throwing a knife into Ushitora's gun hand and then brutally mowing down his forces; it's a brief but compelling example of how Kurosawa remains one of the greatest action directors who ever lived. The Man with No Name takes a different approach during his final duel with the Rojo brothers, as he tricks them into emptying their ammo while he's wearing a steel chestplate under his poncho, then mows them down.

These differences show that while Leone may have used Yojimbo as an inspiration for A Fistful of Dollars, he ultimately put his own spin on the story and had a heavy hand in crafting the Spaghetti Western genre. Still, the lesson remains for aspiring filmmakers: if you see a film and want to do a remake or reimagining of it, make sure to give credit where credit's due.

