True crime fans will soon have another series to add to their watch list. Peacock has announced a new true crime limited series titled A Friend of the Family. The series is based on the true story of Jan Broberg. Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by family friend Robert Berchtold. The family was left unprepared for the tactics Berchtold used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them.

Anna Paquin will star in the series as Jan's mother Mary Ann Broberg. She is described as the mother of three daughters, whose life has felt safe, happy, and rewarding until recently. Paquin's previous work includes 2021's American Underdog (directed by Andrew and Joe Erwin), 2019's The Irishman (directed by Martin Scorsese), and 2018's Tell It to the Bees (directed by Annabel Jankel). Jake Lacy will play Berchtold in the series. The character is described as a charming local businessman, who is also an expert in manipulation. Lacy's previous work includes 2021's Being the Ricardos (directed by Aaron Sorkin), 2019's Otherhood (directed by Cindy Chupack), and 2019's Ode to Joy (directed by Jason Winer). Colin Hanks will play Bob Broberg, Jan's father and Mary Ann's husband. He is described as big-hearted, kind, and everyone's best friend. Hanks' previous work includes 2016's Elvis & Nixon (directed by Liza Johnson), 2015's No Stranger Than Love (directed by Nick Wernham), and 2013's Parkland (directed by Peter Landesman). Lio Tipton will play Gail Berchtold, Robert's wife. The character is described as "on edge", due to her husband's mood swings, which leads to him acting erratically. Tipton's previous work includes 2019's Summer Night (directed by Joseph Cross), 2018's Broken Star (directed by Dave Schwep), and Better Start Running (directed by Brett Simon).

Nick Antosca will be the series' showrunner. His previous work includes Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor, Hulu's The Act, and Channel Zero (which ran on Syfy from 2016-2018). He will also be a writer and executive producer for the series. "Nick Antosca has created a compelling series in A Friend of the Family that explores one family's unimaginable experience with great insight and sensitivity," said Lisa Katz (president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming).

RELATED: 'The Girl From Plainville' Teaser Trailer Reveals Elle Fanning in True Crime Hulu Series

Eliza Hittman will direct multiple episodes of the series. Her previous work includes 2020's Never Rarely Sometimes Always, 2017's Beach Rats, and 2013's It Felt Like Love. She will also be an executive producer. The actual Jan and Mary Ann Broberg will be producers for the series. Alex Hedlund will be an executive producer. Sky Borgman will be a consulting producer for Top Knot Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. "Alongside Jan and Mary Ann Broberg, Nick and Alex have brought humanity to a delicate and haunting story," said Beatrice Springborn (UCP's President). "As he demonstrated with The Act, and now with this series, Nick treats real people not as caricatures but as complex and layered."

​​​​​​​No official release date has been announced for when A Friend of the Family will premiere on Peacock.

Anna Paquin and Ray Winstone to Star in ‘A Bit of Light,’ Directed by ’True Blood’s Stephen Moyer The film will be the second directorial feature for Stephen Moyer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email