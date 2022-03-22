One of Mckenna Grace's next roles will be in a true crime limited series. Peacock has announced that Grace has been cast in the upcoming series A Friend of the Family, where she will play Jan Broberg, the daughter of Bob (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann Broberg (Anna Paquin) and the real life victim of a sinister kidnapping at the hands of the family's friend and neighbor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy).

The series is set to follow the Broberg family and uncover how Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of several years by Berchtold, who slowly turned the girl against her own family and drove the family itself apart with his underhanded manipulation tactics. The series is also set to star Lio Tipton as Berchtold's wife Gail, a woman entirely unaware of what her husband is capable of due to his severe mood swings, with Nick Antosca serving as showrunner and executive producer.

"Nick Antosca has created a compelling series in A Friend of the Family that explores one family's unimaginable experience with great insight and sensitivity," Lisa Katz (president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming) previously said about the series. Eliza Hittman will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode, and will also serve as an executive producer. The real life Jan and Mary Ann Broberg will serve as producers on the series, alongside Alex Hedlund as executive producer and Top Knot Films' Skye Borgman will be a consulting producer.

"Alongside Jan and Mary Ann Broberg, Nick and Alex have brought humanity to a delicate and haunting story," UCP's President Beatrice Springborn previously said about the series. "As he demonstrated with The Act, and now with this series, Nick treats real people not as caricatures but as complex and layered."

No official release date has been announced for when A Friend of the Family will premiere on Peacock. In the meantime, fans can see Grace in this past summer's blockbuster, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is streaming now everywhere films are available.

