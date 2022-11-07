The BAFTA-winning director of 'I May Destroy You' has boarded the adaptation of the 2016 novel.

Showtime has announced that Sam Miller has been tapped to direct the upcoming limited series A Gentleman in Moscow. The series, an adaptation of the bestselling novel by the New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles, is set to begin production next year and will be produced by eOne in association with Paramount.

A Gentleman in Moscow revolves around Count Alexander Rostov, a member of Russian's high society who discovers that his background places him in history's bad books. The show stars Ewan McGregor as Rostov, who is banished to an attic in a luxurious hotel in the centre of Moscow and threatened with execution if he dares to ever leave the building again. The show depicts the passing of time and the most turbulent years of the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, with events occurring outside Rostov's windows. The official synopsis adds:

Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Miller was most recently involved with the series Surface, on which he served both as a director and executive producer. Additionally, he was the recipient of a BAFTA as the director on Michaela Coel's stunning award-winning series I May Destroy You. He was also previously nominated for three Emmy Awards for his work on Luther and I May Destroy You.

McGregor is, of course, best known for his work as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, having just this year made his return to the series after a 17-year absence. His limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on Disney+ on May 26, and was broadly praised with much acclaim going to his performance as the Jedi Master. His breakthrough roles came under Danny Boyle in the 1990s films Trainspotting and Shallow Grave.

The series is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom). It is the first series ordered to production via eOne's new first-look deal with Tom Harper's Popcorn Storm Pictures. Harper, best known for his work on War and Peace and Peaky Blinders will also serve as an executive producer. McGregor and Miller will also executive produce alongside Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), and Towles, the story's author.

A Gentleman in Moscow will debut exclusively on Showtime in the U.S., Paramount + in the U.K and all international markets where the service is available. It is scheduled to be released in 2023.