After starring alongside his real-life daughter in Bleeding Love, it is time for Ewan McGregor to share the screen with his real-life wife in the forthcoming adaptation of Amor Towles' best-selling novel, A Gentleman in Moscow. The series will revolve around a Russian aristocrat, who is sentenced to a lifetime of confinement at the Metropol Hotel after the events of the Bolshevik Revolution. Forced to spend the rest of his days behind closed doors, the protagonist must come up with inventive ways to make use of his time at the hotel and find a newfound purpose for his existence. From release date to cast details, here is everything you need to know so far about this drama series.

The series premiere is near, with only a few days left until the wait time is finally over. A Gentleman in Moscow is a Showtime original, and it will be available to stream in the US on Friday, March 29 through Paramount + for those who have the Showtime bundle. Viewers can also tune into the series for its on-air debut on Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET via the Showtime channel. As for Paramount + subscribers in Canada, the UK, and Australia, the McGregor-led drama will be available to watch on March 29 without a bundle subscription.

There will be a total of eight episodes, and they will be available to stream on a weekly basis. Check out the release schedule below to know when each episode will land on the streaming platform.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 March 29, 2024 Episode 2 April 5, 2024 Episode 3 April 12, 2024 Episode 4 April 19, 2024 Episode 5 April 26, 2024 Episode 6 May 3, 2024 Episode 7 May 10, 2024 Episode 8 May 17, 2024

Is There a Trailer for 'A Gentleman in Moscow'?

The official trailer for A Gentleman in Moscow was released on March 5, and it starts with Alexander Ilych Rostov on trial for being an aristocrat after the Bolshevik Revolution. Although the protagonist doesn't get the death penalty like many other people in his position within the time frame of the series, he is sentenced to life in confinement. From the verdict onward, he must stay inside the Metropol Hotel, where the count must engage in new friendships, romance, and undergo a journey of self-discovery. As the trailer hints, Alexander will try as much as possible to enjoy life within the hotel walls, but he will not shy away from wanting to escape.

Who Will Star in 'A Gentleman in Moscow'?

As previously mentioned, Emmy-winner Ewan McGregor stars as Alexander Rostov, the former aristocrat who is unable to leave the Metropol Hotel for the rest of his life. The actor popularly known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, joined the project after he fell in love with the book that inspired it. Although some fans of the book pictured Richard E. Grant or Kenneth Branagh (who was originally cast, but was then replaced) playing the count on screen, McGregor told RadioTimes that he felt an instant connection with the role:

"It’s true that we feel a personal connection when we fall in love with a piece of writing. But I felt like it was mine, because I had that connection with the writing. I thought, 'I know how to play him."

The lead actor will reunite onscreen with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his wife, after the two of them first worked together on Fargo Season 3. The Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World alum will play an accomplished actress called Anna Ubanova, who becomes Alexander's love interest in the series.

Alexa Goodall (Lockwood & Co) will play Alexander's young friend Nina, and their friendship will be pivotal throughout his days on house arrest.

Other names tied to the project are Beau Gadsdon (The Crown) as Sofia, Anastasia Hille (The Couple Next Door) as Olga, Johnny Harris (Great Expectations) as police officer Osip, and Fehinti Balogan (Dune) as Mishka, the count's best friend from university.

What Is 'A Gentleman in Moscow' About?

Image via Paramount+

Here is the official logline for the series, according to Paramount +:

An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW follows Count Alexander Rostov, played by Emmy® Award-winning actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise, Halston, Trainspotting), who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Who Is Making 'A Gentleman in Moscow'?

Image via Paramount+

After adapting The Last Kingdom to the small screen, Ben Vanstone will be the showrunner and is also credited as the writer behind this Showtime original. Sam Miller (I May Destroy You) will direct five episodes of the series, while Sarah O'Gorman (The Witcher) will direct three. Amor Towles, the novelist who wrote A Gentleman in Moscow, also collaborated in the making of the series as a co-executive producer. In an interview with Lohud, the author shared his reasoning behind agreeing to a TV show adaptation rather than a film: