The Big Picture Chemistry is key in a romantic story on screen, and a real-life married couple brings authenticity and magic to their characters.

A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Rostov's new life inside a hotel after the Russian Revolution, with a romantic twist.

The upcoming series will not only focus on the leads' romance but also feature a strong supporting cast to complement the main characters.

When portraying a romantic story on the screen, any story needs two leads that have chemistry with each other, allowing their characters to shine while they fall in love. And it's going to be harder to find someone who has more chemistry than a couple married in real life. Empire Magazine has shared a new image from A Gentleman in Moscow, starring Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The television series, which is currently set to premiere on March 29 on Paramount+ and Paramount+ with Showtime, will feature the married couple portraying characters that will get to know each other deeply.

Based on the 2016 novel by Amor Towles, A Gentleman in Moscow follows McGregor's character, Count Alexander Rostov, trying to make the most out of his days during a very complicated situation. After the Russian Revolution, Rostov is placed under house arrest, forced to spend the rest of his days inside the Metropol Hotel. While it's going to be hard for the character to get used to his new life, the people he meets inside the hotel will change his outlook on the situation. And that's where Anna Urbanova, the actress portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, comes into the picture.

While the new image from A Gentleman in Moscow featuring Alexander and Anna dancing together is a cute preview of what is to come in the adaptation, it hasn't been the biggest look at the project audiences have gotten recently. The first trailer for the series was released last week, introducing viewers to the premise of a lonely man forced to live in a luxurious hotel after events that were out of his control. The show created by Ben Vanstone is ready to make the best out of its leads' chemistry, with Alexander and Anna's romance having a bit of extra magic infused in it due to the couple's real-life love story.

The Supporting Cast of 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Image via Empire Magazine

The leads of A Gentleman in Moscow will tell the story of how meeting Anna could make Alexander's life inside the Metropol Hotel easier than staying alone forever, but their performances will be wonderfully complemented by the supporting cast of the book adaptation. Leah Harvey, Johnny Harris and Paul Ready will also be seen in the upcoming series, setting the stage for Alexander's adventures inside the hotel. Harvey have been seen in Foundation, while Harris is known for his role in London to Brighton. It remains to be seen what fate has in store for Alexander, Anna and the rest of the hotel's guests.

You can check out the new image from A Gentleman in Moscow below, before the series premieres on Paramount+ and Paramount+ with Showtime on March 29: