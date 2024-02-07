The Big Picture Ewan McGregor stars as Count Rostov in A Gentleman in Moscow, a highly anticipated limited series.

The series follows Count Rostov's time in house arrest at a Moscow hotel as the world changes outside.

The series captures the spirit of the best-selling novel, combining serious themes with moments of lightness.

The first look at Ewan McGregor’s highly anticipated limited series A Gentleman in Moscow is out. The series based on Amor Towles’ book of the same name will see McGregor as Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, who is under house arrest for the rest of his life. The series has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and now fans get to savor the actor in a completely new look finished with a moustache.

Unveiled by Vanity Fair, the first image sees the Count in front of judge and jury while another sees him with his partner in crime, nine-year-old Nian, played by young actor Alexa Goodall. Another image sees Count and Nina with Anna, a famous actress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in the hotel he’s banished in. A series of images also gives us a good look at the other cast members, as well as the aesthetically pleasing and period accurate production design and costuming.

'A Gentleman in Moscow' is a Story of “Emotional Discovery”

Set in the aftermath of the Bolshevik revolution, the series follows a member of Russian's high society, Count Alexander Rostov, who discovers that his background places him on the wrong side of the history. Rather than sentencing him to death the new Soviet regime, confines him to an attic in of Moscow’s grand Hotel Metropol. The series will cover the passing of his time in the hotel as the world changes outside his window.

Sam Miller directs from an adapted screenplay by Ben Vanstone, who “wanted to make sure that we stayed true to [the novel] and that we didn’t turn it into a too-linear drama, plot-wise.” To portray various stages of Count’s life, “we do rejoin the count [when] six years have passed at one stage, and then other times 10 years have passed. We get these little moments from the count’s life that build up to a greater story—his greater emotional discovery,” Vanstone reveals. Fans will see time passing for Count as he creates bonds with visitors wandering through the lobby, including a nine-year-old named Nina and a famous actor named Anna.

The series also casts Leah Harvey as Marina Samarova, Johnny Harris as Osip Glebnikov, Paul Ready as Prince Nikolai Petrov, and John Heffernan as "The Bishop" Leplevsky. Further rounding off the cast are Lyès Salem, Fehinti Balogun, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, and Anastasia Hille.

A Gentleman in Moscow will premiere on March 29 on Paramount+ With Showtime. You can check out the new images below: