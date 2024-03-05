The Big Picture Showtime has released the trailer for A Gentleman in Moscow , showcasing Count Rostov's emotional journey in confinement after the Russian Revolution.

Ewan McGregor's performance in the trailer captivates as he evolves within the hotel's walls throughout various historical events.

The series premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on March 29.

Today, Showtime unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming eight-episode series, A Gentleman in Moscow. The show, adapted from the internationally best-selling novel by Amor Towles, follows the character of Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor), a man whose lavish lifestyle becomes his downfall following the Russian Revolution. Deemed an enemy of the state, he narrowly avoids execution only to be confined by a Soviet tribunal to a small attic room in the grand Hotel Metropol, under the threat of death if he leaves.

Trapped within the hotel's walls as historic upheavals rage outside, Rostov's initially diminished existence becomes a journey of emotional awakening. Through the decades, he forges a new existence that opens his eyes to the essence of friendship, the bonds of family, and the enduring power of love, all within the confines of the hotel. The trailer is a powerhouse display of McGregor's charms and puts one in mind of the Tom Hanks/Steven Spielberg film, The Terminal, as Rostov witnesses time and history pass around him.

The series will drop for Paramount+ subscribers who have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, available both for streaming and on-demand starting Friday, March 29. It will then make its broadcast premiere on Sunday, March 31 at 9 PM ET/PT. Additionally, the series will launch on Paramount+ in Canada, the UK, and Australia on March 29, and it will be available in Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea on May 17.

Who Else Appears in 'A Gentleman in Moscow'?

Image via Paramount+

Alongside McGregor, the series stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka, Kate, Birds of Prey) as glamorous, self-made film actress Anna Urbanova; Alexa Goodall (The Devil’s Hour, Lockwood and Co) as the Count’s unlikely young friend Nina; Johnny Harris (Without Sin, This is England ’86) as conflicted secret police officer Osip; and Fehinti Balogun (Dune, I May Destroy You) as Mishka, the Count’s best friend from university. Additional cast includes Leah Harvey (Foundation), Paul Ready (Motherland, The Terror), John Heffernan (Becoming Elizabeth, The Pursuit of Love), Lyès Salem (Coupez, Abou Leila), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Lamb, The Witcher), Dee Ahluwalia (Consent, Sex Education), Anastasia Hille (I Hate Suzie Too), Daniel Cerqueira (Judy), Leah Balmforth (Silent Roar), Billie Gadsdon (One Day) and Beau Gadsdon (The Crown).

A Gentleman in Moscow premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, March 29, before broadcasting on March 31, on Showtime. Catch the trailer below.