How long has it felt like the world has been crumbling in slow motion? Underneath the rise of AI and the increasingly untenable climate change fiasco is an unshakeable sensation that we're on the precipice of total annihilation as a species. Some films have tackled that sense with more abrasive and upfront tactics, like Joker or Don't Look Up, reaching through the screen to shake its audiences into being impressed at their high-minded shouting about how 'everything is f**ked.' Other films took on a quieter and more resigned approach, such as David Lowery's A Ghost Story, barely speaking above a lyrical whisper as it tells a story of life moving on past its characters, one that Lowery said was inspired by his own fears and feelings about the state of our modern world.

What is 'A Ghost Story' About?

C (Casey Affleck) and M (Rooney Mara) are a young couple living in Texas, who we know essentially quite little about, other than that C is a musician and M is a homemaker. C is comfortable in their home and wants to remain there, while M is convinced that some great doom is coming for them, and begs him to let them move out, to no avail. She may have been right, as C dies in a car crash, leaving M to grieve alone by indulging in coping activities like obsessively eating pie. But not as alone as she thinks, as C actually haunts their home as a classic white-sheeted ghost, unable to communicate with her, only able to stand by and watch as she moves through grief and figures out how to move on from her loss.

What starts as the mumblecore-ification of ghost cinema transforms into a gutting examination of how time and capitalism destroy and bury the memories of those we've loved and shared with, with C bearing silent witness to his entire life being wiped away. Where once he lived in a charmingly rustic wooden house perfect for cozy holidays or family events, now he stares out from the roof of a multilevel office building in the middle of a homogenized downtown cityscape. Time is considered the only unbeatable force in the universe, and that feeling of the Earth spinning us forward towards our inevitable demise is one David Lowery honed in on when he was formulating this soul-stirring poem.

David Lowery's Existential Crisis Was Triggered By an Earthquake Report

When asked by The Guardian where the idea for A Ghost Story came from, Lowery summarized it as coming from an existential crisis where he suddenly felt that "everything was meaningless." It was triggered by his reading a New Yorker article about the potential for an earthquake so devastating that it could wipe out an entire chunk of North America. It was such a terrifying notion for Lowery to wrap his head around that he "started piling on other fears: the political situation in the US and all over the world. I was not feeling optimistic about the future of mankind. I felt the world was on its way to ending. The film became my way of dealing with those issues."

While the film never explicitly discusses any of the specific issues of a sixth extinction or the pressing issues of today, A Ghost Story does tremble with the feeling of having no real safety wherever you live in America. M tried to warn C of incoming danger, and he still wound up dying right in front of their home. C is unhappy that a family moves into his home, so the poltergeist spooks them until they leave, disrupting the domestic bliss that they were promised. When C encounters a ghost that lives next door, the two can barely communicate with each other, only speaking in subtitles and already forgetting key details about who they once were. At one point, C travels all the way back to the time of what appears to be the 1800s, seeing his patch of land being the site of a settler family's massacre.

Over and over, we are shown how, even in this seemingly peaceful area, there is no such thing as spiritual rest or true comfort. There will always be a new danger on the horizon, another reminder of the horrors that have occurred where you're now resting comfortably, and there will be a monument to white-collar greed built in place of where you created precious memories with those who mattered most to you. The scariest thing about A Ghost Story isn't that it forces us to consider what living as a ghost might be like, it's that it reminds us how quickly time will strip away whatever we leave behind, in our yearning and fruitless attempts at hopefully being remembered.

A Ghost Story In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss, and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife. Release Date April 24, 2017 Director David Lowery Cast Rooney Mara , Casey Affleck Runtime 87 mins Main Genre Drama

A Ghost Story can be watched on Max in the U.S.

