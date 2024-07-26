The Big Picture A Ghost Story is an intimate exploration of grief, using minimal dialogue and a haunting ghostly presence.

Rooney Mara's pie-eating scene is emotionally powerful, representing the process of moving on after loss.

Director David Lowery's film allows viewers to experience and empathize with the raw emotion of grief.

A Ghost Story is a literal haunting and mesmerizing story of grief. Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara play lovers, who are planning to move in together when tragedy strikes and “C” (Affleck) is killed in a car accident. “M” (Mara) visits the morgue and tenderly covers C’s body with a sheet. From under the sheet, he is resurrected as a ghost, never removing the sheet throughout the film. As he returns to the home that they shared, he witnesses his lover’s grieving process, while experiencing his own.

Every aspect of director David Lowery’s film creates a sense of intimacy, letting the audience feel a part of the grieving process. The cinematography is shot in a 4:3 ratio with a vintage style color palette to give the feeling of intimately watching someone’s home movie. The story has minimal dialogue, relying on the immersion and emotion of the situation to draw in the audience. In this world, ghosts are classically represented by sheets — a basic yet ingenious idea that allows the audience to easily project their emotions onto the main character. But, it is Rooney Mara’s performance in particular that helps to portray the element of grief. One scene featuring the simple act of eating a pie becomes an immersive, intimately emotional, and poignant experience.

A Ghost Story In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss, and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife. Release Date April 24, 2017 Director David Lowery Cast Rooney Mara , Casey Affleck Runtime 87 mins

Rooney Mara Eats an Entire Pie in Real Time in 'A Ghost Story'

M’s most profound moment of grief comes in A Ghost Story’s memorable pie-eating scene. M sniffles her way through devouring almost an entire pie in real time, over four-and-a-half minutes, until she runs to the bathroom to throw it up. It feels intimate to witness someone stress-eating a pie, as though the audience shouldn’t be privy to this personal moment. The way M’s fork digs and scrapes into the pie dish in anger is as expressive as any dialogue that could have been written.

As the scene unfolds in real-time, it represents time moving on after the loss of a loved one. It’s also the longest shot in the movie, starting with five minutes of setup, followed by four-and-a-half minutes of eating the pie, totaling an almost ten-minute scene. Coming roughly twenty minutes into the film, the scene aligns with the immediate aftermath of loss — the most difficult part of grief, and the longest section to overcome. The audience is right there with M, experiencing and trying to overcome this grief alongside her. “There’s nothing else that holds for that length of time, and it is an opportunity for audiences to decide if they’re with the movie,” says director David Lowery. “But if they go with it and just accept it on its own terms, I think it opens all sorts of doors into how you can experience this movie and how you can experience cinema as a whole.”

The Pie Scene Has a Deeper Meaning to the Movie

The actual pie itself allows M’s grief to be represented by something tangible and physical. "I wanted a representation of grief that we haven't seen before ... that felt unique and uncomfortable and profound," says Lowery. "I thought about how sometimes, when I'm upset, I just eat a lot. I thought that would be a really powerful image."

The hunt for the pie, which Mara would eventually eat, involved the producer selecting a few vegan pies from the restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery, which he happened to co-own. Mara tried each of them before selecting the gluten-free, low-sugar chocolate one. Ironically, this was the first pie that actress Rooney Mara had ever eaten. “I’d actually never had pie before, that was my first and last pie,” explains Mara. “Something about pie always grossed me out and I just never tried it before. And this came along, and I tried making them switch it to something else, but David really wanted it to be pie, so we did pie.”

Lowery’s staging and blocking were quite specific for the first five-minute scene where M arrives home to find the pie. Yet, the script description of the eating scene was a minimal one-line write-up of, "She sits down and eats the entire thing." Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck had both previously worked with David Lowery on Ain't Them Bodies Saints, so the director had already built up a good relationship with them. By trusting his actors, Lowery was able to put Rooney Mara’s performance at the center of this important scene, so she would be in control of how long it would play out, as it was done in one take.

It was also the actress's own idea to sink to the floor to consume the pie. “We just let her eat the pie. I said to her to eat as much as she could, try to eat the whole thing, and when you’re done, we’re done — that’s it,” explains Lowery. “So if it had taken 10 minutes, it would’ve been a 10-minute scene. It took as long as it needed to, and we did one take.” Her in-character grieving process fully drives the scene, which is why it is so immersive and truthful.

Rooney Mara’s performance in A Ghost Story quietly and immersively depicts the element of grief after losing a loved one. Her pie-eating scene is a masterclass in how to express emotion in cinema, without dialogue. As director David Lowery puts the viewer in C’s position as the ghost who watches, the scene gives insight into the discomfort, yearning, and hopelessness that both of the characters are feeling in their grief. The ghost who watches is like a blank canvas, inviting us further in to watch Mara's performance, letting us feel like we’re allowed to be there, and helping to ground us in the raw emotion of M’s grief. Through the simple and speechless act of Rooney Mara eating a pie, grief becomes tangible.

