The Big Picture Changes were made in Netflix's adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, with author Holly Jackson offering input to preserve key elements.

The series follows Pip investigating a murder, delving into the possibility that the assumed killer may not be guilty as believed.

Jackson was heavily involved in the adaptation process.

Whether your favorite book series is being adapted for the big screen or the small screen, there will inevitably be changes and creative liberties taken to accomplish what is needed for the change to a visual medium. This is the case with the upcoming Netflix series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. The series is based on the book of the same name by author Holly Jackson. In an interview with Variety, Jackson recognized some of the challenges in taking her book from paperback to television script.

"If I hadn’t interfered — I say interfered, I should use a better word — if I hadn’t offered my sage advice and guidance and butted in, the show wouldn’t look the way it is today. I’m proud of the show that we’ve made but ultimately I wasn’t the one writing it," Jackson tells Variety. The series, according to Netflix, follows 17-year-old Pip (Emma Myers) as she investigates the murder of a high school student. With the adaptation, Variety notes that some of Ravi Singh's (Zain Iqbal) dialogue in particular was cut for the adaptation.

Jackson details the delicate balance she undertook when working with the show writers. "I made lots of suggestions and I said things that I thought would be really important to book fans, that they would feel betrayed if they weren’t there."

"And ultimately it wasn’t my decision. So I sympathize entirely with book fans who wanted to see their favorite moments. And you know, I have such a close interaction with the readership that I already knew."

The book and the show's basic plot sound much the same, with Pip investigating the murder of Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies). The community consensus was that Andie had been killed in a murder-suicide by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, also older brother to Pip's boyfriend, Ravi. As Pip begins to look more and more into the murder, it unravels the possibility that Sal may not have been as guilty as the community has assumed for the last five years.

The series is being adapted by Dolly Wells. Poppy Cogan, Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke, and Ruby Thomas, are the ones behind the script. Jackson told Variety that "I was very heavily involved in the show. I was doing script notes throughout. I was basically the whole of last year working 24/7 on the show. The show is literally unrecognizable because of my input." Whether that is for better or worse, the decision will be the hands of fans come Thursday when the six-part series hits Netflix.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder will be available to stream August 1 on Netflix in the US. It is already available in the UK on the BBC.

