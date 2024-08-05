Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

The Big Picture Emma Myers shines in a darker role in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, showcasing a different side to her acting range.

Myers portrays Pippa with restraint, vulnerability, and depth, adding emotional gravitas to pivotal scenes.

Myers proves versatile in coming-of-age roles, portraying Pippa with complexity and growth, impressing with her acting prowess.

Emma Myers is widely beloved for her eccentric, bubbly, and vibrant role as Enid on Wednesday, becoming a stark point of contrast with her moody roommate and instilling some delightful color into the otherwise dark show. Her performance as this instinctively lovable character has been largely praised, but she exhibits her acting range as she takes on the lead role of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Adapted from Holly Jackson's novel of the same name, the new series on Netflix becomes a stage where Myers shows she is capable of a completely different take on a coming-of-age role, leaning into more dark and serious tones. Instead of becoming a beacon of light like Enid is, Myer's Pippa Fitz-Amobi spends six episodes absorbing all the darkness in her town, leaving debris and chaos in her wake.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2024) A Good Girl's Guide to Murder follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, a determined teenager investigating a five-year-old murder case that everyone in her town believes is solved. Schoolgirl Andie Bell was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Sal Singh, who later died by suicide. Pip, convinced of Sal's innocence, reopens the case for her final year project, uncovering dark secrets and endangering herself in the process. Release Date August 1, 2024 Cast Emma Myers , Asha Banks , Raiko Gohara , Zain Iqbal , Jude Morgan-Collie , Yali Topol Margalith , Yasmin Al-Khudhairi , Carla Woodcock Seasons 1 Creator(s) Poppy Cogan Main Genre Mystery

Emma Myers' Roles in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' and 'Wednesday' Are Similar — To a Point

Though, stylistically, Wednesday is by far the more morbid show of the two, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder sees Myers take on a more somber and thoughtful role. While Enid’s character does have grounded undertones as she faces the pressure of "wolfing out" by herself and her family, it is hidden under folds of whimsy. Myers does a brilliant job at creating a nuanced combination of the two layers, allowing notes of hopefulness and positivity to carry through even the most macabre of scenes on Wednesday. But as Pippa, Myers plays the other side of the spectrum, as she becomes a siphon that consumes all the despicable and morbid secrets in the town. As Pippa reopens old wounds and spirals down the dark hole of this murder mystery, she is constantly confronted with experiences that alter her worldview.

Myers begins the show as a character that can be comparable to Enid, as Pippa is slightly naive and wears metaphorical rose-colored glasses. The opening scene involves Pippa failing to cover for her friends as they try and buy alcohol with fake IDs at a convenience store. Pippa stumbles over her attempt at a lie but immediately gasps out the truth, and hastily flees the store with her friends. Myers' performance here sets the tone that is at the surface of the show — Pippa is always drawn to the truth despite external influences, but in an amicable, sincere, and slightly clumsy way. Compared to Enid, Pippa's introduction is more mellow but still retains a similar authenticity and likability we see in more innocently portrayed coming-of-age characters. But this is where the similarities end.

Myers shows that she can tackle more provoking subject matter in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. While overall, Pippa's character can be likened to Nancy Drew (both are matter-of-fact and insatiably curious), we are met with scenes that are unexpectedly gritty and bitter, creating more grim undertones to the show. Between the lighter scenes of the series, resolve and bitter stubbornness are always etched into Myers' facial expressions, coupled with a gravitas in her stance that we later discover stems from her guilt. These qualities naturally draw our eyes to Pippa, as her behavior usually contrasts the levity her friends and relationships bring to the show. For all its stunning plot twists and delicious mystery, Myers can convey the darker undercurrents from the beginning that really entices us in the first place.

Emma Myers Gives a More Restrained Performance in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

Close

One thing we love about Enid is that she wears her heart on her sleeve and is always bubbling with emotion, even when she becomes slightly withdrawn when her parents come to visit. Pippa, on the other hand, may be a pioneer for the truth, but she generally keeps her cards close to her chest unless directly questioned. Throughout A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, we bear witness to some tear-jerking emotional outbursts as Pippa continues to unravel the secrets of her town. However, none come close to when Pippa confronts Elliot Ward (Matthew Baynton) in the final episode, as Myers skillfully harnesses the rooms' gut-wrenching atmosphere and capitalizes on it using mere micro-expressions.

Among the countless revelations in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's finale, is a gem of a scene that creates a profound and thoughtful impact while pulling at our heartstrings. Elliot is Pippa's favorite English teacher and her best friend's father, so it is harrowing for Pippa to discover that he is responsible for multiple unscrupulous crimes -- though not the initial murder she was looking into. In order to continue her investigation, she reluctantly speaks to him, and it is just outside the interrogation room where Myers' hypnotizing performance begins. When a police officer asks if she is ready, she is expressionless and deadpan, alluding to the gravity of what Pippa is about to face and how it will change her forever. This degree of restraint is not something we see with Enid, already showcasing Myers' breadth since her previous popular role. The setting itself is bare and contains a cold, white light, leaving nowhere for the two actors to hide -- the effectiveness of this climactic scene hinged on their performances.

Myers delivers a taut performance filled with restraint and subtlety that ends up making the scene all the more emotional. Using tiny shifts in her face and body language, including her eyes welling up and an imperceptible tremble on her lower lip, Myers conveys a visceral reaction to Elliot's confession. It's almost as if Pippa cannot let herself break, otherwise she won’t be able to pick herself up again. Though the shots featuring Pippa here are fleeting, she still demands our attention while also perfectly complementing Baynton's monologue. Baynton portrays Elliot in an almost sympathetic light — he is broken and still speaks with a soft voice, despite facing the atrocious acts that Pippa lists off. These compelling adjacent performances become a concoction of vulnerability and despair, making it the pinnacle of Pippa's coming-of-age story, even if the murder hasn't been solved yet. It is here that her innocence is truly lost, becoming the culmination of Pippa’s journey to figure out the true nature of good and evil, and its powerful impact is highly attributed to Myers’ painstaking performance.

Emma Myers Is Versatile in Coming-of-Age Roles

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Both Enid and Pippa are characters in coming-of-age mysteries, so there are undeniable parallels between the two. Both undergo some sort of identity crisis that they eventually overcome in the finale of their respective shows. Enid's tumultuous yet heart-warming friendship with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday eventually paves the way to her "wolfing out," as she becomes more comfortable with her identity throughout the show. However, Pippa's coming-of-age tale is slightly more complex, as her entire worldview and belief system collapses under the weight of the truths she unveils. It is almost a darker rendition of Enid, as her identity crisis causes her to question whether she is capable of evil just as her favorite teacher was. Myers can convey this harrowing devolution in the aforementioned scene, but with Pippa's final words to Elliot, Myers also gives her character a renewed backbone and sense of unwavering resolve. Though Pippa's understanding of the nature of good and evil had shifted, she was eventually able to adapt to her new reality instead of letting it crush her.

As such, when the murder is solved and Pippa lets go of the guilt she has been harboring for five years, Myers finally allows levity to uplift her character, giving us a feel-good ending. Seamlessly switching between deadpan expressions, emotional outbursts, burdened demeanor, and freeing relief, Myers showcases her acting prowess in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, and it probably helped that she got a lot more screen time here than in Wednesday. Myers' lead role in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder spotlights her versatility in coming-of-age roles, making us even more excited to see what she brings to Wednesday Season 2.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX